‘Never do a two week notice. Ever’: Delivery driver puts in two-weeks’ notice. His workplace ‘disables’ his work truck while he is 300 miles away from home

People are warning against giving two-weeks’ notice after a transportation driver says his workplace disabled his work vehicle while he was 300 miles away from his home in Ohio.

TikTok user Midrange Martinez’s (@midrangemartinez_) viral video was viewed over 3.8 million times and has viewers issuing warnings like, “Never do a two week notice. Ever” and “NEVER QUIT til you back home.” The warnings were far too late for Martinez, however.

The delivery driver filmed himself making a phone call to his workplace after he claims to have gotten stranded in Pittsburgh.

The person on the other linen confirms the truck was “disabled.”

Martinez asks them why, and his colleague speculates, “‘Cause you quit.” Martinez says he gave his two-weeks’ notice that day, meaning he intended to work for another two weeks.

“Turn my … truck on, bro,” Martinez pleads. The co-worker on the other end of the call says it’s too late.

Martinez then shows viewers how his key won’t turn on the ignition. “Look at this,” he exclaims.

His co-worker tells him to get in contact with human resources and that there is “someone on their way coming to get” the truck.

“Oh, I’m about to go crazy,” Martinez concludes.

@midrangemartinez_ further vented his frustration in the caption, saying, “My job disabled my truck all the way in Pittsburgh and I live in Ohio aaaahhh wtf I’m pose to do.”

While a two-weeks’ notice used to be seen as a common courtesy, more and more workers are warning against giving it, saying it gives workplaces an opportunity to retaliate. One worker claimed that her workplace locked her out of her laptop 20 minutes after putting in her two-weeks’ notice. Another worker shared how her boss belittled her in front of her co-workers, despite her giving a heartfelt two-weeks’ notice.

Viewers of Martinez’s video pointed out the workplaces aren’t expected to give a two-weeks’ notice when firing someone. “That’s why I do a TODAY notice,” one said. Others are urging Martinez to seek legal help.

