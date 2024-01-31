‘Go big or go home’: Manager spies on his worker during a slow shift from overhead camera. So, she sends him a surprise message

A front desk worker left a message for her nosy manager who “spies” on employees using workplace security cameras in a trending TikTok video.

The video comes from a local orthodontist’s office in Texas that is using TikTok to promote its business, and it isn’t afraid of allowing its employees to joke about common workplace gripes to do so. RGV Orthodontics (@rgvorthodontics) recently uploaded a clip that’s garnered over 3.3 million views—probably because it touches on a hope many employees find themselves dreaming about whenever there’s a slow day in the office.

Judging from the comments, this hope resonated with a lot of viewers, but it also sparked a debate on generational work ethics.

“POV – you’re my manager looking at the cameras on a slow day,” the TikToker writes in a text overlay The opening clip focuses on the employee’s face and then zooms in.

The video then transitions to the POV of the manager looking at their worker through the security camera. Written in what appears to be a Microsoft Paint-style program, the employee has written a message for management: “Can I leave??? – Your Fave” the notice reads. It’s adorned with two hearts and several underlines beneath the word “leave” to further drive home that she would like to leave work.

While the orthodontist office worker didn’t exactly specify why she wanted to leave in the clip, a caption for the video gave a bit of a hint: “When the weekend went by too quick,” she writes.

The post resonated with several viewers, many of whom discussed the dilemma of wanting to be paid, but not working for their paycheck.

“Can I leave and still get paid ***,” one person said.

Another penned, “If I was the manager and saw this I would laugh and let you go home.”

Someone else highlighted the difficulties of being more than willing to forfeit their billable hours, but that they kick themselves in the behind for it once payday comes: “First to complain about my check but I’m the first to volunteer as tribute.”

Another said that they could resonate with the TikToker’s post, writing: “I be asking to leave as if I’m a salary employee.”

One TikTok user was reminded of a situation at their workplace after seeing the video, highlighting how nonsensical workplace policies can influence workers to leave a job. “I checked the clock on my phone at work once the boss called me and told me why I was on my phone. There was no one there. I quit,” they shared.

Other commenters argued that the young woman’s post was an indication of a generational shift regarding work ethic. “why can’t everything be cheap why’s everything so expensive and inflation blah blah blah … them -,” one user said.

Numerous testimonials from managers and articles online have discussed the claim that many Gen-Z employees make for poor workers. Several folks have rallied against the chorus vilifying an entire generation of people who have entered the workforce, stating that corporate structures and society at large are to blame. Still, many Gen Z workers use social media to complain about work—whether it be wanting to leave a shift early or crying into the camera after they participate in an 8-hour work day—which some use to prove their theory of the changing work ethic.

The Daily Dot has reached out to RG Orthodontics via Instagram direct message for further comment.