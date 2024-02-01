‘None of her business’: Woman says Chicken Salad Chick worker judged her for ordering a kids’ meal

A customer on TikTok sparked a conversation about ordering kids’ meals as an adult after sharing with viewers that she felt judged over a recent order.

“I am an adult, but I eat off the kids’ menu a lot,” user Netty (@netty.8989) says, sitting in her car after swinging by Chicken Salad Chick to pick up a meal.

In the video, she excitedly shows off that day’s score—half a croissant sandwich, loaded potato soup, a pickle spear, a cookie, and sweet tea, which she says only set her back $6.90 after tax and is “perfect for lunch.”

But despite ordering kids’ meals regularly, Netty admits that going to the restaurant this particular time left her feeling a little bit judged. She insinuates that the employee who gave her the order pulled a face when she saw a grown woman ordering off the kids’ menu. But Netty defends her decision to her viewers.

“If that’s all I’m eating, I’m getting it, OK? ‘Cause it is $3.50 more just to get another half of that sandwich. That’s all. Other half of that sandwich and everything else I already got is three and a half more dollars,” she explains. “Yeah, not getting it.”

Whether or not it’s acceptable for adults to eat off the kids’ menu has frequently been a topic of heated debate online. Some restaurants will specify an age cut-off for those particular menu items or combos, but whether or not customers acknowledge them tends to be an entirely different matter.

That said, many of Netty’s viewers agreed with her that ordering off the kids’ menu at a fast-casual dining restaurant like Chicken Salad Chick is perfectly acceptable, for numerous reasons.

“You could be bringing it home to a kid so she shouldn’t give you a look,” wrote one commenter. “None of her business.”

“I feel like our kids meal sizes are the Normal adult sizes for other countries. Our portion sizes are way too large!” another argued.

One viewer said she does the kids’ menu because she has a gastric sleeve, so she can’t eat the full meal offerings anyway, and others shared similar health issues that make the smaller-sized meal a more logical option.

Plus, as another commenter pointed out, it’s simply “a pretty nice meal for the price.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Netty via TikTok comment and Chicken Salad Chick via email.