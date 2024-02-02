‘I had no idea it was for her’: Baker says she was asked to make a cake under extreme time constraints. She found out later it was for Taylor Swift

Imagine having a normal day at work, and then realizing later on that you actually crossed paths with a major music star. That’s exactly what baker and dessert maker Katie (@createwith_katie) says happened to her.

Katie says her work ended up in a Taylor Swift music video. In a time-lapsed video, where she created another delicious-looking cookie cake, she shares how it all went down.

“I made desserts for Taylor Swift, and I had no idea it was for her,” she starts. According to the TikToker, a “very stressed” looking woman came into her store a couple of years ago, and the woman, she says, had a peculiar requirement. “She knew that she definitely wanted to place an order, but she needed more time,” Katie says. The woman told her that she could only let her known a day or two before what it exactly was she needed, which Katie adds is “not a lot of time.”

“She did mention to me that it was for a music video production, and she said it’s for a big celebrity. Now, being in this industry, everyone thinks that they’re a big boy, I definitely didn’t think it was anyone big like Taylor Swift,” she says.

After a lot of texting back and forth, she says the woman ended up placing the order two days before she needed it, and while Katie was able to meet the deadline, she admits it made her feel “stressed.”

“I wanted to make sure we do a good job, but I did also need some time as well,” she says. “Thankfully, we were able to get them to her on time. After that, I didn’t hear from her for like another five months. … I even forgot about the situation till a random Monday when she texted me and said, ‘Hey, by the way. It was for Taylor Swift,’ and she sent me the link.”

“I still kind of can’t believe it, and I still think about this every day,” she adds.

Along with being astonished by the story, viewers were left with one key question: What music video was the array of desserts for? As TikTokers debated which cake in the comments, there seemed to be two possible answers: the “I Bet You Think About Me” cake, or the cake from “Blank Space.”

“Girl, you can’t tell us all this and not share what music video it is!” one commenter despaired. “You can’t just keep us hanging like that m’am,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to both Swift’s representatives as well as Katie via email.