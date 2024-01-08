TikToker and server Tyler (@callme.tyler) has shared which customers she’s hoping to leave behind in 2023. Her post has struck a viral nerve with fellow servers who agree that families with small children are among the worst customers.

The caption on her recent viral video reads: “Adding this table to the list of customers I refuse to serve” and goes in from there. Her rant has more than 264,000 views and 12,200 likes as of publication.

Tyler’s first post on the subject, which was shared in mid-December, profiled the type of disruptive customers she experiences at her waitressing job. With this sequel, Tyler singles out messy kids and over-demanding parents and families. She gets specific.

In the video, she explains how she was the server for a family of four, two kids and two adults, with one child in a high chair and the other in a booth. They made a mess and disrupted nearby customers.

“This table with the kids, the kids running around, throwing sh*t, the adults are acting weird, the adults guzzled down 6 sweet teas each, it was insane… then the guy is waving the checkbook in my face,” said Tyler.

That’s not the worst part.

Concluding her storytime, Tyler expressed how the family left only a $1 tip, on an $86 tab, and left her with a huge mess for her and her staff to clean up.

Many viewers in Tyler’s comments agreed that low-balling a tip is reprehensible customer behavior.

“People don’t understand when you don’t tip, that server is paying you to wait on you! we have to tip out on our sales. been bad lately,” remarked one viewer.

“People are so entitled and love to treat service workers like we aren’t even human,” commented a viewer.

Other viewers agreed with the TikToker about serving tables with kids.

“I’ve noticed when we eat out tables with kids are the absolute worst to servers. It used to not be like this. What’s going on with people,” questioned another viewer.

“I used to hate when people would let their kids throw things all over the floor, booth , & table. Now as a mom I always pick up & my kids know better,” another added.

The appropriate amount to tip servers varies and starts at 15% for average service; 20% if your server is above average. You should feel free to tip above 20% if you received excellent service, according to tableagent.com.

These days TikTok is full of bartenders and servers airing out their customer grievances. For example, Micki Kennedy (@itsmickikennedy) recently posted on TikTok how she got back at a pair of women for not tipping after a round of shots. When they asked her to take their picture of them, she made sure the image was low quality and blurry.

