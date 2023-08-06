‘You get what you give’: Bartender gets no tip on $115 bill. She gets revenge when table asks her to take a photo

In a TikTok, a Canadian bartender shared how she creatively got back at a duo who left her $0 tip.

In the video, bartender Micki Kennedy (@itsmickikennedy) appears to be filming from her bed after her work shift. She explains that she served a pair of women who didn’t tip her on a $115 check.

So, when they asked her to take a picture of them “taking the shots that I just poured them for nothing,” Kennedy realized it was the perfect scenario to get a little harmless revenge.

“Instead of taking a really nice quality photo for them, I just made sure that it was really blurry and their heads were barely in it,” Kennedy said.

The video has nearly 40,000 views and more than 130 comments as of Sunday morning.

“The AUDACITY,” Kennedy wrote in the caption.

“I’m not saying you have to tip me, but the thing is, I also don’t have to take a good photo of you. There’s nowhere in my job title that says ‘take photos of people.’ So you get what you give,” Kennedy replied in a follow-up video to a commenter who said they didn’t understand why some people think tipping is mandatory and told Kennedy to “go be mad at your employer.”

For context, in the United States, tipping etiquette dictates a 15% to 20% tip at sit-down restaurants if the service was good and 25% if the service was excellent. Even if customers aren’t too happy with the waitstaff, it is still recommended to tip at least 10%, Bankrate reported. This is comparable to the tipping norms in Canada, Daily Hive reported.

About 15% of adults in the United States are unfamiliar with tipping practices and are unsure about who or how much to tip, Bankrate reported.

Commenters were split under Kennedy’s video.

Some people told Kennedy to turn her frustration to her employer.

“Or you could be mad at your employer for not paying you a liveable wage,” one person said.

“Ummm.. isn’t your employer in charge of paying your wage? Not strangers ? Maybe be mad at whoever U work for. Nobody tips me at work!!!!” another wrote.

Other commenters were in agreement with Kennedy.

“To the people in the comments- the hospitality industry requires servers to tip out on a percentage of sales (varying from 5-10%),” a viewer explained.

“NOT tipping AND STILL asking for favors?? I would be mortified! I couldn’t!!” another said.

