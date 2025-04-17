‘Crumbl, please explain’: Woman pays for Crumbl cookie. Then she takes a bite

Finding random objects in your cookie can be a craving killer. Here, a woman demands answers from Crumbl after tasting something crunchy in her chocolate cookie.

Featured Video

But not everyone is sympathetic.

In a viral video, Crumbl Cookies customer Allison Farley (@allyef.05) sits in her car with an eaten chocolate cookie on her lap. “Was eating my crumbl cookie when I felt something crunchy,” she shares in the text overlay. Then, she unveils two tiny eggshell specks on her index finger.

“There was egg shell… Crumbl please explain,” she adds.

Advertisement

She expresses her feelings along with tagging the bakery company in the caption, “Kinda upset @Crumbl.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Farley via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as Crumbl via press email. The video has amassed over 520,000 views as of Thursday.

So, why aren’t viewers more sympathetic?

‘She PAID for the [Crumbl] cookie’

Some criticized Farley, while others defended her.

Advertisement

“happens sometimes in cooking calm down,” one viewer remarked.

“go back and get a new cookie. eggshell isn’t a super big deal. it’s not good but that happens in food service lol,” another concurred.

“why are ppl acting like eggshells in cookies are normal?? it’s a food company and they need to be better abt not having contaminants in products,” a third commented.

“Guys she’s allowed to be upset just to remind you guys she PAID for the cookie,” a fourth stated.

Advertisement

However, Crumbl customers have a history of finding something unappetizing in their cookies isn’t entirely uncommon. In 2024, Zoey was served a raw Pumpkin Square. Recently, Emma Luhn discovered an acrylic nail in her Wildberry Sugar cookie.

What did Farley do?

Since viewers recommended buying new cookies, she did exactly that. In a follow-up video, Farley revealed the tanned Kardashian/Jenner Crumbl box. “For those telling me to get new cookies, I did lol,” she wrote in the text overlay, opening the box to reveal the five cookies inside. Whether she found any shells in them is unknown.

Advertisement

What happens if you swallow an eggshell?

Ingesting a small fragment of an eggshell won’t hurt you and will pass through your body. But larger sizes and amounts of it can cause injury and sickness. For starters, the eggshell can scratch and pierce the inside of the throat and esophagus, which can lead to trouble breathing, choking, and infection. Because raw eggshells can contain a bacterial infection called Salmonella, it can cause food poisoning. Regardless of the size and the amount of eggshells, they are considered cross-contamination.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.