‘ABSOLUTELY NOT’: Crumbl customer orders Fruity Pebbles, Andes cookie box. Then she spots something unusual in the Wildberry Sugar one

A Crumbl Cookies customer discovered a gross and unexpected topping inside one of her cookies, sparking discussion about food safety practices at the baked goods chain.

In a video with over 9.8 million views, TikToker Emma Luhn (@emmaluhn3) sits in the car with several other passengers, holding an open box of cookies. She zooms in on one Wildberry Sugar cookie.

“Is that metal?” she asks, flicking a hard object on the side of the cookie. “There’s not supposed to be metal in the cookie.”

However, upon closer inspection, Luhn believes it could be part of an acrylic nail. Then, she shares a clip of Crumbl workers inspecting the cookie and the object inside it.

“Crumbl, we have a small issue,” the caption reads.

Why was there a nail in the Crumbl cookie?

In the comments, Crumbl customers and workers questioned why an acrylic nail would be in the cookie. Several note that most food service workers aren’t allowed to wear acrylic or gel nails to prevent contamination.

“Former Crumbl GM.. employees are not allowed to have acrylic nails. They are breaking food safety laws. Literally, this is why. I’d sue,” one wrote.

“This is exactly why acrylic nails are not supposed to be allowed in kitchens. Hell, you’re not even supposed to wear nail polish,” another said.

“I work at a high production bakery and there is a reason we have hair nets and are not allowed to have nails or eye lash extensions!!!!! So sorry this happened to you it would never happen where I work!” a third added.

According to Indeed, rules on acrylic nails may vary from location to location at Crumbl. Some workers said they aren’t allowed to wear any type of fake nail, while others say their location allows it.

A few viewers told Luhn to consider suing Crumbl for the object in the cookie. However, others noted that because she didn’t ingest the object, there may not be grounds for a lawsuit.

How did Crumbl address the situation?

In a follow-up video, Luhn said she went back to the store and stood in line for 20 minutes to show the workers the object. The workers replaced the entire box of cookies after seeing the object.

“If that was a nail, that’s so gross. But we also don’t know,” she said. “But the shape of it when they pulled it out looked exactly like a nail.”

She clarified that she has no intention to sue but wishes she received a free box of cookies or a gift card.

“I will still be eating Crumbl cookies,” she said. “I don’t care.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Luhn and Crumbl for further comment.



