‘Crumbl, is this what we doing?’: Customer orders the new Pumpkin Square cake. Why does it look unsafe to eat?

Another Crumbl Cookies customer is blasting the chain’s new cake offerings for being undercooked. Zoey (@zoeyangelique) uploaded a viral TikTok slamming a Pumpkin Square cake she purchased from the popular cookie chain.

Several users in the comments section of her clip said that they, too, have been let down by Crumbl’s cakes. However, others believe the issue is endemic to specific locations, as they said theirs were perfectly cooked.

What’s going on with Crumbl’s Pumpkin Square?

Zoey expresses her dissatisfaction with her Crumbl purchase in a text overlay of her video. “So @crumblcookies is this pumpkin square supposed to be literal liquid??? Like I’m confused what’s going on & why we selling ppl raw dough ????”

The video begins with her digging through the dessert with a fork. Judging from the way the dough turns with each movement of the utensil, it doesn’t appear thoroughly baked.

“OK, someone let me know if this is normal or not?” Zoey narrates in the clip. “The pumpkin cake that came out, this sh*t is not even cooked. Like it’s literally liquid. It’s batter. This is all batter. All of this, like the only thing that’s cooked…this is a little crispy not even.”

The portion that she’s referring to is an upper edge piece of the pumpkin cake. “Like this whole cake is raw. Is this supposed to just be raw pumpkin dip?” Zoey asks. “Crumbl, is this what we doing? Let me know, let me know, please, let me know.”

She ends her video by dropping her fork into the pumpkin dessert.

Several raw Crumbl complaints

Other Crumbl customers have blasted the chain for allegedly serving up undercooked wares, like this TikToker named Elina. After purchasing a lemon blackberry cake from one of the chain’s locations, she went on to post a video decrying her culinary experience. According to Elina, the cake was a slab of uncooked dough slathered with frosting.

Recently, Crumbl beefed up its variety of goods to extend its offerings beyond just cookies. Since Q1 of 2024, customers have been able to purchase pudding, pies, and cakes from the chain as well.

However, in the past shoppers have complained, too, about Crumbl serving raw cookies. This customer tossed her cookies in the trash after deeming them too raw to eat. Ultimately, the company did reach out to her to try and make it right, giving her a complimentary mini 12-pack of cookies ($30 value). She then compared the mini cookies’ texture to her previous raw batch and had a much more complimentary assessment of the treats.

Crumbl Controversy

The cookie chain has been at the center of a number of controversial news pieces and social media posts.

Previously, the Daily Dot reported on one customer’s accusation that Crumbl’s wares are made from store bought Betty Crocker mix. This, consequently snowballed into a debate on the ethics of using store bought mixes. Some folks argued it wasn’t ethically wrong for companies to do this. They added that the mix isn’t what made Crumbl cookies unique, and plenty of restaurants use ready made ingredients.

But there are also a number of customers who argue that it’s not just Crumbl’s texture or flavor they have a problem with. Many have emphatically stated that their biggest dig against Crumbl is the amount of money the chain charges for its goods.

And then there’s the legal drama Crumbl has between Dirty Dough and Crave Cookies. While Crave and Crumbl “agreed…to drop their legal actions against each other,” the Dirty Dough lawsuit persisted.

Crumbl alleged one of its former employees, who launched Dirty Dough, stole recipes from the company that he then used to launch a rival business. Dirty Dough was ordered to hand over the 66 recipes and other information downloaded from Crumbl at the conclusion of these legal proceedings.

TikTokers not surprised

Numerous commenters responded to Zoey’s video stating that they’ve seen other clips blasting raw Crumbl cakes. “@Crumbl Cookies every review I have seen about the new pumpkin cake has been raw,” one person said.

Another replied, “This is the second video i’ve seen of ppl getting these raw.” Zoey penned her own comment stating she had a premonition of sorts to her raw cake experience. “I saw a video of someone getting it raw as i was getting it delivered & i opened my box and here we are lol,” she wrote.

And then there was this TikToker who said: “This is like the 10th video I’ve seen of it being raw.”

But other users replied that the problem seems to be particular to Crumbl locations. “Mine didn’t look like that at all.. it was an actual cake , it was so good,” one user replied.

Another satisfied customer wrote: “Mine was cooked. Its based pff location for sure.”

Crumbl reaches out

Crumbl must’ve seen Zoey’s initial post, because in a follow-up TikTok, she shared a message she was sent by the company.

In a TikTok DM, the company wrote her the following message. “Hi Zoey! We’re so sorry about your Pumpkin Square, that’s so disappointing. Can we send you a voucher for a new dessert to make it up to you? All we’ll need is your phone number.”

It looks like the gesture was a satisfactory and amenable solution to her gripes with the chain. As Zoey writes in a caption for the clip: “Dont worry yall @Crumbl Cookies made up for whatever the heck was going on w that square.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Crumbl via email and Zoey via TikTok comment for further information.

