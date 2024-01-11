‘They do not like Black people’: Woman walks out of Cracker Barrel mid-service, goes to Chick-fil-A instead after seeing what she received

TikToker and self-proclaimed food blogger Consquilla Carey (@consquilla) is no stranger to mac and cheese. She revealed her own recipe, which contains six types of cheese, in a series of TikTok videos in the fall of 2024. So when she ordered Cracker Barrel mac and cheese alongside her dinner, she was disgusted to find the sad looking side dish served on top of her chicken and dumplings.

She documented the mac and cheese fail in a viral TikTok.

“Why in the world would they put mac and cheese mixed in with chicken and dumplings” she says, as the camera pans over to a dish of the two foods slopped together. “And this don’t even look appetizing, like it should have came in a side container! This is look nasty!”

Viewers agreed. “Chicken n dumplings ??that look like vomit,” @r3dappl390 wrote. TikTok user @amgeez wondered, “Chicken and dumplings is pretty much soup why would they do that?”

Consquilla directs her comments to a manager off camera. “You see how they threw this food on here?” she asks.

“That is usually how it comes,” the manager reassures her.

“No it’s not,” Consquilla presses, insisting that every time she has come to Cracker Barrel, the side dishes were served on the side.

Commenters shared their experiences with Cracker Barrel’s plating.

“I’ve never had it come like that the dumplings are usually served in a bowl wth,” @trinigal52 wrote.

“I noticed that the last time I was there they did this ! They use to do it in the bowls!” another user shared.

@lonidover countered “I worked at CB for 15 years. corporate made changes to the dishware and how the food is presented. Aside from the apples, turnips and beans, everything else is supposed to go on the plate.”

While Cracker Barrel’s website does not specify how the food is served, the menu picture of chicken n’ dumplings is served in the same dish as some of the side dishes, including fried okra, green beans, and corn. The dinner costs $11.19 and comes with a choice of three sides.

Eventually the manager brings Consquilla a side dish of mac and cheese, which she also finds unappetizing. “I’m not eating this. It looks a mess. This whole situation is crazy! This don’t even look like the same batch,” Consquilla remarks.

Consquilla decided to leave the restaurant. “As hungry as I was, I’m just gonna go back to my hotel,” she says.

She shared in the caption that she still left a tip as it was not the server’s fault.

In the end, Consquilla picked up a kid’s meal from Chick-fil-A. Her chicken tenders and waffle fries were served in individual containers.

Conquilla’s video has been viewed over 63,700 times.

The Daily Dot has covered instances of when chain restaurant food does not meet expectations. In this instance, some viewers suspected Consquilla’s treatment was racially charged.

“They do not like black people,” @landrawilliams617 commented.

“The name is what it is. Not for black or brown people. Don’t trust they wont spit in your food,” another claimed.

Eat This, Not That reported that there have been a number of race-related incidents at the restaurant. The restaurant was once accused of hanging a noose-like decoration, using a code word for Black customers, and segregating Black customers. These incidents contributed to it earning its reputation of discriminating against Black patrons.

The Daily Dot reached out to her for comment via direct message and to Cracker Barrel via email.