Lights are flashing and music is bumping, but it’s hard to mistake the frozen food staple that is Eggo waffles.

In her viral video that was viewed 187,000 times, @yourfavmermaid pans between her unamused face and a plate waffles with shrimp. @yourfavmermaid appears to be in a club-like environment as Lumidee’s “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)” plays, and the dark restaurant is lit up by color-changing lights.

“Ya’ll these MFS served Eggo waffles in a brunch place,” she said via text overlay, adding in the caption, “When I say my jaw hit the flooooooooor.”

Viewers agreed that the customer’s waffles look remarkably like the waffles from Eggo, which according to its website, first pioneered the frozen waffle in 1953 with the goal of making breakfast quick and easy.

Now a household staple, those familiar with the product shared their thoughts in the comments.

“Those are definitely Eggos” one viewer wrote.

“They have a very specific taste, there’s no mistaking those waffles,” another suggested.

“At least get the fluffy Belgians ones lol,” @breastylz said.

Viewers also speculated that the club-like environment is there to distract patrons from making the discovery.

“The lights and music was supposed to distract you” @reviseit quipped.

“If we turn the music up, they can’t see,” another joked.

People are also encouraging the TikToker to name-and-shame the restaurant, wanting it to be held accountable. The TikToker said in a comment she was going to “DM” Keith Lee, the popular food critic on TikTok, who has the platform to make or break restaurants.

The TikToker declined to comment but confirmed with the Daily Dot the restaurant in question is New York City-based La Macarena. La Macarena has 2.9 stars on Yelp.

La Macarena advertises its brunch party on Sundays as “Euphoria Sunday.” For $49.99 patrons get access to a day party, bottomless mimosas, and their choice of eggs, french toast, or “Euphoria Waffles” served with a pick of wings or shrimp.

The Daily Dot reached out to Euphoria Sundays via event group This a Vibe.