‘That is so much worse than I expected’: Applebee’s diner calls out what the Quesadilla Chicken Salad really looks like

The Applebee’s Quesadilla Chicken Salad is a mashup of two beloved menu items.

The online menu describes the meal as “grilled chicken over fresh greens tossed with Mexi-ranch dressing, black bean corn salsa and a blend of Cheddar cheeses. Topped with house-made pico, tortilla strips and served with a cheese quesadilla.” The dish, which goes for around $20, became a permanent fixture on Applebee’s menu this August, according to the Fast Food Post.

But could it also be the most misleading item on Applebee’s menu?

That’s the question TikToker @raisingtito’s viral video is raising.

The TikToker shared her ultimate “what I wanted versus what I got” moment when her Applebee’s order arrived looking nothing like the menu picture.

In the viral TikTok, viewed over 177,000 times, @raisingtito took a break from her typical mom content to share what she is calling “the most misleading menu item” on Applebee’s menu: the Applebee’s Quesadilla Chicken Salad.

She begins her video referencing the popular TikTok sound by creator @yellowmusicteacher. The TikToker’s manicure gone wrong gave us the iconic sound: “This is what I wanted ok, the pastels! And THIS is what I got!”

Over a stylized menu picture of the Applebee’s Quesadilla Chicken Salad, which is featured with fresh greens, chicken, and colorful toppings nestled over a quesadilla, she records herself saying, “Like this is what I ordered, it looked so good. Are you ready for this?”

Laughing, @raisingtito cuts to a photo of the salad she received. “And this is what I got,” she says.

The creator’s salad is comparatively limp, without any of the vegetables or cheese shown on the menu photograph. She was left with lettuce and chicken sprinkled over a tiny quesadilla.

@raisingtito clarified in the comments that despite her salad missing the black bean corn salsa, and other vegetables pictured in the photo, she made no modifications to her order. Viewers expressed their “condolences” in the comments section.

@Morgue_Machine wrote, “That is so much worse than I expected. My condolences.”

“I would have 100% sent that back.. omg that so disappointing,” @c_semom01 added.

Others joined @raisingtito in a good laugh about the situation.

@aka_bashville joked, “Applebees was entirely out of color that day.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Applebee’s via email and to @raisingtito via Instagram direct message