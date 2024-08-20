‘I know an applebee’s fridge when I see one’: Restaurant customers complain about cooks ‘changing’ the mac and cheese. It’s Kraft

A restaurant worker is confused by a customer’s complaint about her “changing” the mac and cheese recipe. And that’s because it comes pre-made by Kraft.

TikTok user @bamboozled.13 reveals a scenario in the text overlay. “Server: ‘Hey. The guests are complaining about the mac and cheese. Did you change the recipe?’”

However, the content creator reveals the recipe did not change nor is the mac and cheese made in-house. Then, she takes a pre-made Kraft mac and cheese packet out of a container in the walk-in freezer.

Viewers praise Kraft mac and cheese

The video amassed 5.1 million views where viewers praised Kraft mac and cheese served in restaurants.

“Lowkey restaurant Kraft is goated. Somehow way better than made at home/from the box,” one viewer wrote.

“My parents worked at a restaurant that had those, and I would get so excited when they brought the packets of mac n cheese home,” a second recalled.

“I wish you could buy these packs in store it hits better at a restaurant ngl,” a third commented.

Although @bamboozled.13 never shared where the video takes place, many suspected Applebee’s.

“I KNOW AN APPLEBEES FRIDGE WHEN I SEE ONEEE,” one user remarked.

“Oh, I know this is Applebees,” a second user agreed.

Does Applebee’s serve Kraft mac and cheese?

Many restaurants offer Kraft mac and cheese, including Texas Roadhouse, IHOP, Chili’s, LongHorn, Red Lobster, BJ’s Brewhouse, and Applebee’s. Although most places have it on the kids’ menu, adults can still buy it, depending on the location.

Has Kraft changed their mac and cheese recipe?

Kraft Mac and Cheese is one of the most popular mac and cheese brands. Because of how cheap, convenient, and comforting it is, the brand has become a societal staple since 1937. According to Statista, 8.95 million Americans consumed five mac and cheese packages or more in 2020 alone.

Viewers stated that Kraft changed its boxed recipe. Did it? Yes. In 2016. Kraft replaced artificial preservatives and dyes like Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 with paprika, annatto, and turmeric. Only when 50 million boxes were sold did the company announce the change in its recipe.

The Daily Dot reached out to @bamboozled.13 via TikTok comment and direct message.

