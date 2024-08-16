‘I would like a refund’: Customer slams Applebee’s after ordering both adult and kids’ cheeseburgers

A customer is calling out Applebee’s for the huge price difference between their adult and kids’ cheeseburgersᅳdespite seemingly identical portion sizes.

In a video posted on June 27, TikTok user Bethany Mcgurl (@bmcgurl) shows two plastic containers, each containing a cheeseburger with a side portion of fries.

She explains, “One of us ordered a kids’ cheeseburger. One of us ordered an adult’s cheeseburger. The kids cost $8. The adults cost $18.”

Can you spot the difference between the cheeseburgers?

Mcgurl then asks viewers to “spot the difference” between the two meals, which, on first glance, appear to have virtually the same portions.

But it gets even weirder. According to the TikToker’s message in the description of the video, the kids’ cheeseburger allegedly also comes with a complimentary drink.

She concludes the video by saying, “Spot the difference except only on my bank account. Thank you, Applebee’s. I would like a refund.”

Viewers react to the size difference

The video, which now has over 389,600 views, prompted a quick response from other TikTok users in the comment section, many of whom claimed to be current or former Applebee’s employees.

One of them wrote, “The difference is actually the size of the patty. The adult patty is 4oz and the kids is 2oz. Hope this helped!!”

Another user, who also claimed to work at Applebee’s, confirmed this explanation, stating, “I work at Applebee’s the difference is the weight of the patties.”

However, this did little to change negative feelings about the significant price difference.

One commenter pointed out, “The one on the right looks like it has a bigger burger maybe? But not $10 more burger.”

Another user added, “10$ for 2oz is wild.”

According to Applebee’s official website, the Kids Classic Cheeseburger contains 580 calories and “comes with a choice of side and drink.” In contrast, the “adult” Classic Cheeseburger packs a heftier 1250 calories and is “served with classic fries,” with no mention of a drink included.

Applebee’s has been no stranger to controversy and bizarre stories as of late, with one former patron alleging he visited the restaurant chain in 2001 to have a date with none other than J.D. Vance, the Republican nominee for vice president.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @bmcgurl via TikTok comment and Applebee’s via press email.

