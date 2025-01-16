32 of the funniest RedNote memes from salty ‘TikTok refugees’

RedNote’s sudden rise to fame is nothing short of meteoric, with the app shooting to the top of the Apple App Store’s free downloads on Tuesday. Xiaohongshu or RedNote, translated to “Little Red Book” in English.

Chinese users have warmly welcomed the influx of Americans, with some lightheartedly joking about being “Chinese spies” eager to collect data and asking for help with their homework. The humor hasn’t stopped there—users are leaning into the irony, with memes poking fun at the U.S. government’s concerns over Chinese surveillance. Users giving their data directly to China has become a running gag, both on and off RedNote.

The meme explosion about RedNote has taken a variety of creative forms. From Lord of the Rings references to Americans learning Mandarin and the Chinese apparently loving Luigi Mangione (or as RedNote users have dubbed him, Lulu), users are finding humor in their digital migration.

As self-described TikTok refugees settle into their new digital abode, RedNote is becoming the latest stage for internet creativity. Whether the app becomes the next big thing or just a temporary stop, one thing is clear: TikTok’s legacy of turning chaos into comedy is alive and well.

Below are 32 of the funniest RedNote memes from around the web

Me pulling up to RedNote after the TikTok ban https://t.co/lBCQVBaSeN pic.twitter.com/HhAVvO4WmP — Foxx (@0nlyFoxx) January 13, 2025

