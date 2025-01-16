Advertisement
Memes

32 of the funniest RedNote memes from salty ‘TikTok refugees’

‘libs of xiaohongshu’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Obi Wan Kenobi with light saber and text 'Strike me down, and I will become more Chinese than you could possibly image.'

RedNote’s sudden rise to fame is nothing short of meteoric, with the app shooting to the top of the Apple App Store’s free downloads on Tuesday. Xiaohongshu or RedNote, translated to “Little Red Book” in English.

Featured Video

Chinese users have warmly welcomed the influx of Americans, with some lightheartedly joking about being “Chinese spies” eager to collect data and asking for help with their homework. The humor hasn’t stopped there—users are leaning into the irony, with memes poking fun at the U.S. government’s concerns over Chinese surveillance. Users giving their data directly to China has become a running gag, both on and off RedNote.

The meme explosion about RedNote has taken a variety of creative forms. From Lord of the Rings references to Americans learning Mandarin and the Chinese apparently loving Luigi Mangione (or as RedNote users have dubbed him, Lulu), users are finding humor in their digital migration. 

As self-described TikTok refugees settle into their new digital abode, RedNote is becoming the latest stage for internet creativity. Whether the app becomes the next big thing or just a temporary stop, one thing is clear: TikTok’s legacy of turning chaos into comedy is alive and well.

Advertisement

Below are 32 of the funniest RedNote memes from around the web

1.

rednote meme of peter and lois griffin against american flag background
@glamdemon2004/X.com

2.

Advertisement
RedNote meme with an AI-generated image of a Chinese warrior bridal carrying the Statue of Liberty with flags in the background. Text reads, 'Rednote Chinese netizens posting this image at TikTok US netizens today'
@glamdemon2004/X.com

3.

RedNote meme, text reads, 'xiaohongshu #1 on the app store rn' with a screenshot in red font that says, 'EVERYONE GET MORE CHINESE NOW!!!!!'
@spermdonerkebab/X

4.

Advertisement
RedNote meme with a screenshot from a RedNote post from an American. The comment reads, 'give me your data!' with an angry shiba inu holding a gun.
@spermdonerkebab/X

5.

RedNote meme with a screenshot from Edin Starr's War on Spotify. Text reads, 'Spotify users who switched from TikTok to Rednote have an opportunity to do the funniest thing.'
@Mnica1349673/X

6.

Advertisement
RedNote meme, text reads, 'It's so funny that 小红书 has been translated to 'RedNote.' Is Little Red Book too threatening lol'
@Mnica1349673/X

7.

RedNote meme from Duolingo, text reads, 'oh so NOW you’re learning mandarin'
@duolingo/X

8.

Advertisement
RedNote meme, text reads, 'Oh word? I gotta check that out' with a screenshot of a notification from RedNote in Mandarin that says, 'Good evening, it's better not to go out in New York these days.'
@duolingo/X

9.

RedNote meme, text reads, 'Me when I download Xiaohongshu and suddenly realize I've been falling for propaganda and Chinese people are actually awesome as hell' with a GIF of Danny deVito looking scared and injured.
@vmw410_/X

10.

Advertisement
RedNote meme, text reads, 'if the government bans rednote i’m just going to start printing out my browser history every night before i go to bed and dropping it off at the Chinese consulate the next morning on my way to work.'
@vmw410_/X

11.

RedNote meme, text reads, 'libs of xiaohongshu'
@Devon_OnEarth/X

12.

Advertisement
RedNote meme quote retweet, original text reads, 'SCREAMING at ppl from other countries on TikTok tb 'aw im gonna miss the Americans'” and the quote retweet says, 'Someone said it's like losing the town drunk and I was crying'
@Devon_OnEarth/X

13.

RedNote meme, text reads, 'I have a team of 20 people searching RedNote for the Chinese Rizzler'
@DaveMcNamee3000/X

14.

Advertisement
RedNote meme, text reads, 'Me selecting 'ALLOW' when Rednote asks if I will allow them to track my data' with a GIF of Rhianna laughing while clicking on something on her phone.
@DaveMcNamee3000/X

15.

RedNote meme, text reads, 'This year we're getting Chinese as F*CK'
@centellaleaf/X

16.

Advertisement
RedNote meme, text reads, 'Chinese Tik Tok (Red Note) has allowed me to preach the good word of American Culture…. I am a diplomat.' with a photo of sports fans playing beer pong outside. Comments reads, 'Why do they drink beer in this way? Does it have a special meaning?' and the author responding, 'It makes us stronger.'
@centellaleaf/X

17.

RedNote meme, text reads, 'Leaked photo of heaven is going viral on social media' with a screenshot from TikTok of a white man with his hands on hips. Text reads, 'When you get to heaven but it's Chinese.'
@hunter_hhhh/X

18.

Advertisement
RedNote meme, text reads, 'Zuck's plan didn't work..' with the distracted boyfriend meme of RedNote and Instagram.
@hunter_hhhh/X

19.

RedNote meme with screenshot from the app, text reads, 'You may not recognize me but I am your Chinese spy! So happy to meet u here that I won't get fired.' with a response from Miss Gina Darling that says, 'MY BABY!! IVE FOUND YOU AGAIN!!!'
@magoago.bsky.social/BlueSky

20.

Advertisement
RedNote meme of the hobbits asking Aragorn about second breakfast, text reads, 'What about the Chinese app? / We've already banned it. / We've banned one, yes. What about second, even more Chinese app?'
@magoago.bsky.social/BlueSky

21.

rednote meme with its always sunny in philadelphia characters
@Pinko69420/X.com

22.

Advertisement
RedNote meme of the 'How Do You Do, Fellow Kids?' meme, with text in Mandarin.
@Pinko69420/X.com

23.

RedNote meme with a man taking a selfie in a mirror, text reads, 'NI HAO FINE SHYTS'
@Pinko69420/X.com

24.

Advertisement
RedNote meme, text reads, 'U guys don't need a new app, u guys need a revolution' overlaid on top of the cover of The Communist Manifesto.
@Inhumansoflate1/X

25.

RedNote meme, text reads, 'Welcome dear! I can offer help if needed! Glad to do so! But I am a Chinese spy in Toronto. Give me ur data first! hahahahaha' with an angry shiba inu holding a gun.
@Inhumansoflate1/X

26.

Advertisement
RedNote meme of a manilla envelope labeled, 'To: Xi Jinping' Text reads, 'Sending Xi Jinping a data care package because he's taken better care of me than the US government ever has.'
@moara.bsky.social/BlueSky

27.

RedNote meme with a screencap from Star Wars. Text reads, 'Strike me down, and I will become more Chinese than you could possibly imagine.'
@moara.bsky.social/BlueSky

28.

Advertisement
Screenshot from RedNote of a 3D printed 'in case of emergency break glass' with a hammer annd sickle inside, text reads, 'In event of a capitalist crisis break glass.'
@draude.bsky.social/BlueSky

29.

RedNote meme with a screenshot from RedNote, text reads, 'Welcome to spy station, give me all your datas (cat with finger raised)' and second comment that says, 'American datas! ! (excited cat image)'
@draude.bsky.social/BlueSky

30.

Advertisement
RedNote meme, text reads, 'The patron Saint of standing on business.' with a Luigi Mangione votive candle. Comment reads, ''Father, Son, Luigi Mangione' I love RedNote lol'
@glitcheris.bsky.social/BlueSky

31.

RedNote meme, text reads, 'American government: *bans Tik-Tok* Americans on RedNote:' with a Sue Sylvester meme that says, 'I am going to create an environment that is so Chinese.'
@glitcheris.bsky.social/BlueSky

32.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Advertisement

TAGS

AI memes Memes RedNote TikTok
First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
The Daily Dot