TikTok users are saying goodbye to their “Chinese spy” as part of a humorous attempt to cope with the popular app’s impending ban.

In countless videos posted to the platform in recent days, TikTokers are poking fun at the U.S. government’s concerns over the app’s ties to Beijing by wishing fond farewells to their imagined Chinese minders.

In one video viewed over 3.6 million times, TikToker @claxmcb gives a heartfelt adieu to whom he describes as his “guardian angel.”

“I want to speak directly to the Chinese spy that’s been watching over me,” the user says before listing his favorite trends on the platform, including Addison Rae and the Hawk Tuah girl.

The video closes out with @clacmcb providing a quote from former chairman of the Chinese Communist Party Mao Zedong and bursting into theatrical tears.

“Goodbye, my Chinese spy, my shining star, my guardian angel,” he says.

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, has been ordered to divest the app’s U.S. operations by Sunday or face a nationwide ban.

Numerous lawmakers, however, are urging President Joe Biden to extend the Sunday deadline, given the many Americans who not only use the app but rely on it for their economic livelihoods.

A recent report by Bloomberg suggested that Elon Musk might swoop in to save the day as well.

Aside from the wholehearted farewells, users are also sharing clips from Furious 7, Interstellar, and Guardians of the Galaxy 2 to showcase their satirical love for the app’s spies.

But the trend doesn’t stop there. Chinese users of the app are getting in on the meme as well by posing as the alleged government spies.

In a video titled “Chinese Spy Last Words,” which has been viewed a staggering 13.9 million times, China-based TikToker @yanxiao1003 gives a final message to the app’s devoted fan base.

“Hello guys, this is your Chinese spy speaking. I want to post this video before it’s too late. I guess we are not going to see each other again in the future” he says. “That’s why I have something to say: It is a great honor to spy on you the last few years. I wish you all have great life in the future.”

The TikToker even gave numerous shout-outs to imagined users he’s spied on before, offering them some parting advice.

“Now is something personal. Laura from California, you shouldn’t drink that much Coca-Cola. It’s bad for your health. And also Peter from New York., your mama loves you. You shouldn’t treat her like that,” he continues. “And Stephanie from Texas, don’t send your nude picture to the guy called Marvin. He’s a fuckboy. He’s talking to other girls as well. Nice tits, by the way.”

In response, @yanxiao1003 is being lavished with praise by TikTok users already in mourning.

“Thank you,” one user wrote. “You’re not just a spy, you’re family.”

“This made me sad and I don’t even live in America,” another added.

The future of TikTok remains uncertain. Although Supreme Court has yet to rule, the judicial body seems reluctant to overturn the ban. As such, many users have begun flocking to other Chinese, TikTok-style apps in China, such as Xiaohongshu (RedNote).

