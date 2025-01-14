Advertisement
Chinese people are asking American ‘TikTok refugees’ for homework help on RedNote

‘Why are you showing off our nation’s disability like that?’

Post with text 'the chinese people on Xiaohongshu are now asking americans for help with their english homework lmaoooo' and screen shots of the appp

The uncertainty of TikTok’s future is causing people to search for solutions for where to go next. While many are looking to Instagram’s Reels or YouTube’s Shorts, downloading all of their old videos to reshare on new applications and sites, a surprise new contender has found its way to Americans: the China-based social media app Xiaohongshu, called RedNote in English.

Chinese users of RedNote have welcomed the American user base with open arms—and a request for them to help with their English homework.

What is RedNote, aka Xiaohongshu?

RedNote, or Xiaohongshu (“Little Red Book” in English, which is a reference to Mao Tse-Tung’s speeches and writings), is a Chinese app that wasn’t available in English until shortly after ‘TikTok refugees,’ as they call themselves, started making accounts. Xiaohongshu was founded in 2013 in China originally as a shopping platform, according to Forbes.

“It’s not exactly a TikTok clone—RedNote is often thought of as the Chinese equivalent of Instagram, with some comparing the layout of the app to Pinterest,” Forbes writes. “RedNote saw its Chinese-based userbase spike during the pandemic, mirroring the trajectory of TikTok in the US. The app’s growth led to a focus on short-form video and streaming, marking RedNote as a TikTok alternative.”

Tweet that reads, 'xiaohongshu #1 on the app store rn' with an image of red font, all-caps words that say, 'Everyone get more Chinese now!!!' with about 40 exclamation points.
@spermdonerkebab/X

Since TikTok ‘refugees’ have begun flocking to RedNote, it jumped to the number one most downloaded free app in the Apple App Store as of Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. Many people are joking that if the United States government is worried about Chinese government surveillance, they may as well go to the source.

Tweet that reads, 'This is the funniest thing to happen with the TikTok ban. TikTok refugees are flocking to an actual Chinese owned clone of TikTok called RedNote rather than use Meta or YouTube to the point it’s #1 on the AppStore now. It’s wild. Everyone is learning mandarin. Existing users are super welcoming.' with screenshots and videos from RedNote.
@zbowling/X
Chinese RedNote users share this sense of humor and have written things like, “welcome. we’ve been waiting for you so we can continue our job as a Chinese spy. I thought I lost you guys. enjoy rednote!”

Tweet that reads, 'american tiktok users installing a chinese app (rednote) directly on their phone bc of the tiktok ban is hilarious' with a screenshot from RedNote.
@userbfIy/X

Chinese RedNote users are asking Americans for homework help

Self-described Internet personality Gina Darling (@MissGinaDarling), who joined the exodus to RedNote, posted screenshots from the app saying, “The Chinese people on Xiaohongshu are now asking Americans for help with their English homework LMAOOOO”

RedNote screenshot of someone asking for English homework help.
@MissGinaDarling/X

The screenshots show students on Rednote taking photos of their homework sheets and asking things like, “Hey my homie. Could u help me do my homework?” with American users of the app happily complying.

RedNote screenshot of someone asking for English homework help.
@MissGinaDarling/X

The problem with crowdsourcing your homework answers is, of course, that you don’t know if the person giving you the answers is correct or not, as one person on X noted, saying, “TikTok refugees on red note are starting to help Chinese people with their English homework — but they’re giving incorrect answers 😭”

Tweet that reads, 'Americans are helping the Chinese with their English homework in the comments of RedNote (sob emoji)' with a screenshot from RedNote.
@massmandato/X

“I can’t believe some of you guys are helping Chinese netizens with their English hw on red note and getting it wrong like why are you showing off our nations disability like that,” one woman said in her text overlay.

Screenshot from a RedNote post of a woman looking deadpan at the camera. Text overlay reads, 'I can't believe some of you guys are helping Chinese netizens with their English hw on red note and getting it wrong like why are you showing off your nations disability like that.'
@massmandato/X

Another person who joined RedNote shared that they were called ‘English learning materials’ by an existing RedNote user.

Tweet that reads, 'I downloaded that chinese rednote app to see what americans are up to and someone called me english learning material lmaooo I love them #tiktokrefugees' with a screenshot of the RedNote user calling them that.
@tudorzeicu/X

“American TikTok users moving to the Chinese language app RedNote and collectively helping Chinese teenagers with their English homework was not on my 2025 bingo card,” wrote @keyasaurus.bsky.social on BlueSky.

BlueSky post that reads, 'our congresspeople thought they were going to get a big pay bump from their meta stocks when the tiktok ban went through but they miscalculated they forgot to factor in how unserious we are we'd rather help Chinese teens with their English homework on RedNote than go back to Zuck and Reels'
@ceceonthescene.bsky.social/BlueSky
Tweet that reads, 'I'm going to sign up for RedNote and help kids with their English homework. WATCH OUT TEACHERS, THOSE KIDS BETTER GET A's!' with a GIF that says, 'I'm the captain now.'
@ceceonthescene.bsky.social/BlueSky
BlueSky post that reads, 'Me to my wife: so the TikTok ban is driving users to RedNote, which is an app that's similar and also Chinese and has all the same issues, except that the Chinese users are asking for help with their English homework & the Americans are learning Mandarin to use it Wife: please get out of the house'
@jerrylevine.com/BlueSky

