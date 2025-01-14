Advertisement
25 pics that really articulate how TikTok is feeling about the looming ban

we can’t have nice things : (

Man drinking coffee with text 'me touching grass and being with my family after tiktok gets banned'(L), Man looking sad with text 'me saying goodbye to my chinese spy on the 19th (he perfected my algorithm)'(r)

The TikTok community is filled with a mixture of dread and dark humor following the news that the app might face a ban on January 19, 2025. As whispers of the impending restriction spread, TikTokers are taking to the platform to express their feelings in the most TikTok way possible: through humor, memes, and a touch of chaos.

From heartfelt pleas to satirical skits, creators are channeling their anxiety into content that highlights the unique culture TikTok has fostered. Popular trends have quickly adapted to the news, with users posting videos under hashtags like #SaveTikTok and #TikTokBan. Some are even humorously counting down the days, treating each post as a “final goodbye” while others are strategizing how to migrate their followers to other platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and RedNote.

The uncertainty has also sparked a wave of nostalgia, with creators reminiscing about the app’s impact on their lives—how it launched careers, created communities, and provided an outlet for creativity during tough times. As January 19 approaches, the TikTok community is bracing for what might come, all while doing what they do best: turning every moment, even potential loss, into a viral trend.

Below are 25 of the funniest TikTok ban meme responses

1.

TikTok screenshot of a greenscreened person sipping on iced coffee and looking uncomfortable. In the background are a wallpaper of oldschool logos. Text overlay reads, 'Millennials unbothered by this tik tok ban because we're used to having to let go of platforms we like. On to the next...'
@vivaciousgee/TikTok

2.

TikTok screenshot of a man in a suit dancing next to a piano. Text overlay reads, 'Congress in their living rooms rn: 'TikTok baby! We're coming for you.''
@vivaciousgee/TikTok

3.

TikTok screenshot of Pepe on a phone meme. Text overlay reads, 'Me creating a decent Tik tock account only for the f*cking app to be banned because apparently we can't have nice things.'
@_crimson_snow_/TikTok

4.

TikTok screenshot of a man frantically tapping at his phone because TikTok stops working. Text overlay reads, 'POV: Everyone when TikTok actually gets banned.'
@_crimson_snow_/TikTok

5.

TikTok screenshot of a photo of the White House and Conan O'Brien laughing with a guest. Text overlay reads, 'Me: I'm gonna become an influencer on tik tok this year. The US government:'
@britnnil/TikTok

6.

TikTok screenshot of a soldier painting. Text overlay says, 'Sir'
@britnnil/TikTok
TikTok screenshot of a weary Napoleon painting. Text overlay says, 'Yes?'
@kilkoyt/TikTok
TikTok screenshot of a weary Napoleon with a soldier painting. Text overlay says, 'TikTok is getting banned what do we do?'
@kilkoyt/TikTok
TikTok screenshot of a weary Napoleon painting. Text overlay says, 'There is nothing we can do.'
@kilkoyt/TikTok

7.

TikTok screenshot from the Hunter x Hunter anime. Text overlay reads, 'My Chinese spy seeing me spawn again on red note.'
@kojiimo_/TikTok

8.

TikTok screenshot of a cold-looking nature scene and a man green screened over top in cozy pyjama bottoms, sweater, an iced coffee, and headphones. Text overlay reads, 'Me touching grass and being with my family after TikTok gets banned.'
@kojiimo_/TikTok

9.

TikTok screenshot, text reads, 'News: TikTok to be Banned in the USA by 19th January 2025. TikTok creators:' with a photo of homeless Squidward and 'Reels creators:' with a photo of a man pointing at the camera.
@gelnox/TikTok

10.

TikTok screenshot of a Corpse Bride scene. Text overlay reads, 'me getting ripped away from my tiktok moots on the 19th (i don't speak to any of them)
@gelnox/TikTok

11.

TikTok screenshot of a Minions crowd looking at a screen with RedNote's App Store screen on it. Text overlay reads, 'American tiktokers reacting to app choices after TikTok ban! (laugh emojis)'
@jassyreloadeduncensored/TikTok

12.

TikTok screenshot of a Squid Games character curled up and staring into space in an office. Text overlay reads, 'POV: The Chinese spy who knows me better than my friends after the 19th.'
@jassyreloadeduncensored/TikTok

13.

TikTok screenshot of a couple kissing on an air field. Text overlay reads, 'Me and my Chinese spy saying goodbye on Jan 19'
@ezsanjose/TikTok

14.

TikTok screenshot of a woman wearing a grey beanie smiling at the camera. Text overlay reads, 'When I found out that 'post this on ig reels' didn't mean they want to see my content more places.'
@ezsanjose/TikTok

15.

TikTok screenshot of Squidward scared and hiding behind a brick wall. Text overlay reads, 'me and tiktok spending our final moments together before it gets banned.'
@turbo5640/TikTok

16.

TikTok screenshot of a smiling woman. Text overlay reads, 'microinfluencers saying bye to their little niche community of followers that they only have on tiktok'
@turbo5640/TikTok

17.

TikTok screenshot of a Superman scene. Text overlay reads, ''instagram reels betta' mfs when i show them that all their favorite accounts are just regurgitating tiktok videos.'
@t.g.n.r/TikTok

18.

TikTok screenshot of a woman lying down, staring at the camera. Text overlay reads, ''cosplayers should move to instagram reels' instagram reels comments when you're anything but an attractive white man with mainstream interests:' as audio plays saying, 'Women are stupid and I don’t respect them.'
@t.g.n.r/TikTok

19.

TikTok screenshot of a woman in a cowboy hat walking down her driveway with a big suitcase. Text overlay reads, 'me because I'd rather move to China than instagram reels (heart emoji)'
@gabriella.rose.music/TikTok

20.

TikTok screenshot of a woman crying into the camera. Text overlay reads, 'just tried scrolling on ig reels.'
@gabriella.rose.music/TikTok

21.

TikTok screenshot of SpongeBob background characters looking scared with TikTok logos all over. Text overlay reads, 'the state of tiktok right now. Users upset:'
@kallieslayed/TikTok

22.

TikTok screenshot of a woman looking scared. Text overlay reads, 'me after having to move to instagram reels after the tiktok ban. I can't spend eternity here.'
@kallieslayed/TikTok

23.

TikTok screenshot of a person in a pink hoodie and red pants sliding into frame to dance. Text overlay reads, 'Me still in full denial TikTok will actually be banned bc I don't believe anything ever.'
@queenofgettingbanned/TikTok

24.

TikTok screenshot of a woman crying in the car. Text overlay reads, 'When you find out America is banning TikTok.'
@queenofgettingbanned/TikTok

25.

TikTok screenshot of a man in pyjamas rushing with suitcases in the snow. Text overlay reads, 'Me arriving to china Jan, 19 so I can still use TikTok.'
@montrellm1/TikTok

