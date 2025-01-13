Why is everyone on TikTok telling people to switch to RedNote?

A unheralded social networking app exploded in size this weekend amid the looming U.S. ban on TikTok.



It has a few names. Known as RedNote, Red, and Little Red Book, it’s been called China’s answer to Instagram. It surged in popularity as TikTok users anxiously await a Supreme Court decision over the app’s continued legality in the country.

Last week, the Court heard arguments that left most observers expecting it to rule in favor of the ban.

TikTok faced harsh backlash from U.S. officials over concerns its Chinese ownership violates U.S. national security. TikTok argued it should be allowed to stay on free speech grounds.

If the ban is upheld, TikTok will be removed from U.S. app stores on Jan. 19.

Although the Supreme Court could delay or even dismiss the ban, TikTok stated it is prepared to shut down and will not consider selling the app, a solution U.S. officials pushed.

What is RedNote?

As the deadline approaches, RedNote jumped to No. 1 on the Apple App Store’s Top Charts for Social Networking, overtaking BlueSky and Threads.

Its name is Xiaohongshu, described as a social media and e-commerce app.

On the App Store, it appears with the Chinese characters spelling out its name.

Founded in 2013 and based out of Shanghai, it was originally a shopping app, where users could review products and retail experiences.

After experiencing steady growth, the app boomed in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2024, the app was valued at $17 billion.

It currently boasts 300 million monthly active users, 79% of whom are women. It now caters to influencers producing health and lifestyle content, a pivot not unlike ByteDance made after it acquired Musical.ly, producing the behemoth that is TikTok.

One fashion influencer, Benulus, began making the transition to RedNote after her reposted videos gained popularity on the app.

Others may soon join as creators on TikTok fear for the future of their incomes.

As people on the app search for alternatives, content creators are offering guides to their experiences with RedNote.

RedNote’s algorithm, they noted, appears to work similarly to TikTok’s, serving up similar content from influencers across the U.S.

But despite RedNote’s increasing popularity, some TikTok users are cautious about signing up.

One TikToker raised concerns over the app’s user agreements, which are written entirely in Chinese. As many might be unable to read these terms, she worried what new users might be signing over.

The bigger concern, though, should be that joining will likely be a waste of time. RedNote could face a ban as well, as the new legislation bars any apps owned by “foreign adversaries.”

Another alternative also being promoted right now has the same problem.

Lemon8, which has seen similar user growth, is also owned by ByteDance.

It’s a frustrating realization many are just now coming to.

Said one, “I lowkey thought Lemon8 was a pretty good backup plan … I’ve come to realize Lemon8 would get banned too.”

