‘Pickford Blackford Skibidi Rashford’: the latest in a series of football brainrot memes

Pickford Blackford Skibidi Rashford is a brainrot meme that combines similar-sounding words in humorous contexts. The meme is one of several of its kind to find viral success online in recent months. While the rhyming memes seem nonsensical to most, many find them to be earworms that linger in your mind.

Featured Video

Meme basics

Peak popularity : July 2024

: July 2024 Meme creator: Unknown

Unknown Meme type : Brain rot meme

: Brain rot meme First appearance : July 2024

: July 2024 Origin source : TikTok

: TikTok Popular variations: Other football brain rot TikToks Megafon Telefon Gianluigi Buffon Barella Nutella Cucurella Toilettes Ananas Nasdas

Other football brain rot TikToks

Advertisement

Origin and spread

The variation of brain rot meme combines three seemingly unrelated things in a phrase that gets stuck in your head, either because the words rhyme or sound similar. This version of the meme combines English soccer goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, any black Ford vehicle, the Gen Z term “skibidi,” and English soccer player Marcus Rashford.

The meme’s earliest appearance on TikTok was in July 2024. @coldplmr shared a video of the meme, along with the sound, where a text-to-speech voice says “Pickford Blackford Skibidi Rashford,” getting faster and more distorted with each repetition.

Advertisement

Popularity

Pickford Blackford Skibidi Rashford is one of the football brain rot memes that gained a lot of popularity since the summer of 2024. In part, that’s because of the references to English soccer players, who were mid-season when the meme began going viral.

Advertisement

Meme variations

On Aug. 7, 2024, FXNK released a new song on YouTube called “Pickford Blackford Skibidi Rashford.” The song has amassed thousands of listens since being shared on YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify.

Advertisement

Meme examples

Advertisement

More brainrot memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.