Memes

‘Pickford Blackford Skibidi Rashford’: the latest in a series of football brainrot memes

pickfordblackfordskibidirashford

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
pickford black fort skibidi rashford meme

Pickford Blackford Skibidi Rashford is a brainrot meme that combines similar-sounding words in humorous contexts. The meme is one of several of its kind to find viral success online in recent months. While the rhyming memes seem nonsensical to most, many find them to be earworms that linger in your mind.

Featured Video
pickford blackford skibidi rashford gif
@zxcxxx/Tenor

Meme basics

Origin and spread

The variation of brain rot meme combines three seemingly unrelated things in a phrase that gets stuck in your head, either because the words rhyme or sound similar. This version of the meme combines English soccer goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, any black Ford vehicle, the Gen Z term “skibidi,” and English soccer player Marcus Rashford.

The meme’s earliest appearance on TikTok was in July 2024. @coldplmr shared a video of the meme, along with the sound, where a text-to-speech voice says “Pickford Blackford Skibidi Rashford,” getting faster and more distorted with each repetition.

Popularity

Pickford Blackford Skibidi Rashford is one of the football brain rot memes that gained a lot of popularity since the summer of 2024. In part, that’s because of the references to English soccer players, who were mid-season when the meme began going viral.

Meme variations

On Aug. 7, 2024, FXNK released a new song on YouTube called “Pickford Blackford Skibidi Rashford.” The song has amassed thousands of listens since being shared on YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify.

Meme examples

First published:

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

The Daily Dot