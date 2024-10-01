Flying cars? Nah the Gegagedigedagedago chicken nugget meme is better

The Chicken Nugget meme, aka the Roblox Chicken Nugget or Gegagedigedagedago, is a series of memes and videos featuring a chicken nugget with the standard Roblox man face design. In the clips, the nugget is typically singing and/or dancing to a variety of songs, prominently “Cotton Eye Joe” by Rednex.

Featured Video

The nugget first appeared on TikTok in August 2023 and became increasingly viral the next year. The concept bares a striking resemblance to the ‘Feliz Navidad’ Among Us meme.

Chicken Nugget meme origins

There are several chicken nugget-related memes that have graced the internet over time. However, a great many of them come from the Roblox Chicken Nugget meme.

Advertisement

While the exact origin of the Roblox nugget meme is not entirely known, the earliest videos featuring the Roblox man face on a singing nugget was posted by TikToker @wenonugget on August 22nd, 2023. In this initial clip, the nugget sings “I Got You (I Feel Good)” by James Brown. The clip gathered over 12k news at the time. (The TikTok has since been removed.)

More nugget posts by @wenonugget continued to appear on his account over the following months, until it became dedicated solely to the meme. A variation on the meme was posted on September 3rd, 2023, which gained over 3.2 million views in five months. (Sadly, this too has been taken down.)

However, here are a few examples of @wenonugget’s work, similar to the initial viral posts:

Advertisement

Another version appeared on TikTok on September 29th featuring the nugget sings “Cotton Eye Joe” by RedNex. That post gained over 1.9 million views in its own right. (It’s also since been removed.) This particular pairing of subject and song set off a social media ripple effect.

Meme spread and resurgence

In January 2024, another meme was started that was largely thought to be inspired by the meme. Namely, “Gegagedigedagedago,” which is a gibberish-laden cover of “Cotton Eye Joe,” of the brainrot meme variety.

Advertisement

The Gegagedigedagedago craze began in January 2024, when a cover of “Cotton Eye Joe” by TikToker @razioff began trending. Over the next couple months, TikTok users began creating videos featuring the song, paired with the Roblox Male face or similar internet oddities.

It’s believed that the rise of Gegagedigedagedago is what led to something of a nugget meme resurgence. For instance, on January 28th, 2024, a video appeared on TikTok by @nallythecreator featuring the nugget singing “Cotton Eye Joe” which gained over 70k views in five days.

The next day, a version of the meme was posted by TikToker @kellanbigmoney which gained over 2.5 million views.

Advertisement

Meme variations

The chicken nugget, as a concept, has been the inspiration for a variety of memes over the years.

Chicken Nugget Texting meme

Advertisement

Nugget Baby Yoda meme

Chicken Nugget Walter White meme

Advertisement

Nugget Leonardo DiCaprio meme

Chicken Nuggets Is Like My Family meme

Advertisement

And of course…

Chicken Nugget Roblox Man meme

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.