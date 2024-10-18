Why ‘Toilettes Ananas Nasdas’ is all over TikTok

Toilettes Ananas Nasdas is a rhyming French brain rot meme that combines the words toilet, pineapple, and French influencer NasDas. It is part of a larger genre of video memes that use three words with similar sounds and repeat them in different distorted voices, mashed together in static memes.

While the silly memes may not make sense to everyone, they’ve gained a ton of popularity en masse, which makes it that much more likely it could end up in your lexicon.

Meme basics

Meme creator: Unknown

Unknown Meme type : Brain rot meme

: Brain rot meme First appearance : June 2024

: June 2024 Origin source : YouTube

: YouTube Peak popularity : July 2024

: July 2024 Notable Variations : Megafon Telefon Gianluigi Buffon Barella Nutella Cucurella Pickford Black Fort Skibidi Rashford

:

Origin and spread

It’s unclear how the brain rot memes that Toilettes Ananas Nasdas is part of first became popular online, but throughout the summer of 2024, they were everywhere. It was in June 2024 that the phrase started appearing in French brain rot memes.

YouTuber @24k_Sarahhh shared a video featuring the sound, paired with a photo of a toilet, a pineapple, and French influencer NasDas. In several languages, including French, “ananas” is the word for pineapple.

In less than 24 hours, the sound spread to TikTok, where similar versions of the meme were spreading. Many of them used text-to-speech audio as a basis for the phrase, which is often distorted more and more as the video progresses.

Cultural context

Many are confused by the pineapples being referred to as “ananas.” Outside of the United States, however, it’s much more common. The word is also used to mean pineapple in several languages. Ananas is also the name of the pineapple plant’s genus.

Meme examples

