Why ‘Toilettes Ananas Nasdas’ is all over TikTok

Toilettes Ananas Nasdas is a rhyming French brain rot meme that combines the words toilet, pineapple, and French influencer NasDas. It is part of a larger genre of video memes that use three words with similar sounds and repeat them in different distorted voices, mashed together in static memes.

While the silly memes may not make sense to everyone, they’ve gained a ton of popularity en masse, which makes it that much more likely it could end up in your lexicon.

@JRIsCoolToMuch/Tenor

Meme basics

@raweo.png #CapCut #toiletananasnasdas #meme #real ♬ son original – Toilettes Ananas Nasdas (off)

Origin and spread

It’s unclear how the brain rot memes that Toilettes Ananas Nasdas is part of first became popular online, but throughout the summer of 2024, they were everywhere. It was in June 2024 that the phrase started appearing in French brain rot memes.

YouTuber @24k_Sarahhh shared a video featuring the sound, paired with a photo of a toilet, a pineapple, and French influencer NasDas. In several languages, including French, “ananas” is the word for pineapple.

In less than 24 hours, the sound spread to TikTok, where similar versions of the meme were spreading. Many of them used text-to-speech audio as a basis for the phrase, which is often distorted more and more as the video progresses.

@irenic.7 Top 10 toilet ananas das #toiletananasdas #toilet #skibidi #brainrot #skibidisigma ♬ original sound – Irenic

Cultural context

Many are confused by the pineapples being referred to as “ananas.” Outside of the United States, however, it’s much more common. The word is also used to mean pineapple in several languages. Ananas is also the name of the pineapple plant’s genus.

Meme examples

@piegonvr

Toilet ananas nsadas

♬ son original – Toilettes Ananas Nasdas (off)
french brain rot meme about toilettes ananas nasdas meme
@bencifamily92/TikTok
after death meme about toilettes ananas nasdas
@bencifamily92/TikTok
minecraft toilettes ananas nasdas
@bencifamily92/TikTok
toilettes ananas nasdas ac unit
@ballbeamdaikin_r32/TikTok
what's on your mind toilettes ananas nasdas
@ballbeamdaikin_r32/TikTok
brick breaker toilettes ananas nasdas
@ballbeamdaikin_r32/TikTok
