‘Megafon Telefon Gianluigi Buffon’—TikTok’s French brainrot meme

Megafon Telefon Gianluigi Buffon (also known as Megaphone Telephone Gianluigi Buffon) is a misunderstanding turned meme, courtesy of a voice-to-text app, that has gone viral on TikTok. The silly combination of rhyming words is distorted, though the phrase is repeated in different, funny tones. The French brain rot meme now appears in many formats and has since taken on a life of its own.

Origin and Spread

In July 2024, the first TikTok featuring audio of the phrase appeared on the platform. The video shows a distorted view of photos of a megaphone, a telephone, and Italian former pro soccer star Gianluigi Buffon, all side-by-side.

As a male voice says the phrase, sped up, the video zooms in and out on the three photos. It’s then repeated by a more alien-esque voice. The third time, it’s said in the man’s voice again. The final time it’s repeated, it echoes out into the end of the video.

TikTokers quickly took to the sound and found all the different varieties of the three images to bring together. Not only did they recreate the original meme, however. They also brought the rhyming phrase to other meme formats to up the absurdity. Many have added it to the list of their favorite French brain rot memes, which combine random French words with other words that rhyme.

In July 2024, artist Montana Kek shared a new single, taking the viral phrase’s sound and putting it to a house beat. The minute-long song has over 20,000 listens on Spotify.

Megafon Telefon Gianluigi Buffon Memes

