Brainrot memes are bussin, skibidi, goated with the sauce

Brainrot memes refer to the belief that exposing yourself to stupid ideas and language, particularly on the internet, will turn your brain into rotten sludge. It is more specifically used to describe the popular slang terms among Gen Z.

Gen Z has its own code and slang used to communicate around teachers so they won’t understand. Brainrot is slang that is maybe even more popular amongst Gen Alpha, but originated with Gen Z. Quickly disseminated on TikTok, YouTube, and Reddit, the words used under the “brainrot” category sound like total nonsense to anyone not in the know.

Luckily, Reddit user ciqhen asked for people to weigh in with a complete list of brainrot terms. Some of the most popular, which even old adults make have heard:

skibidi: A reference to the viral “Skibidi Dop Dop Yes Yes” meme song by Little Big, often accompanied by silly dance moves. rizz: Slang for charisma or charm, particularly in the context of attracting a romantic interest.



bussing: Slang for something that is really good or delicious, often used to describe food. goated with the sauce: Slang for someone who is exceptionally skilled or impressive, “goat” being short for “greatest of all time.”

And here’s what it sounds like in action:

Is brainrot a real thing?

Well, how is your brain feeling after reading this? The short answer is that yes, it’s real slang and a real concept. Whether or not phones, memes, and the internet at large is rotting our brains may be something for psychologists and the scientists doing autopsies on YouTubers.

However, now might be a great time to get a hobby that doesn’t involve a screen.

What are brainrot memes?

Most brainrot memes, outside of regular conversation between 12-year-olds, are confusing and overwhelming. They often involve layers, noise (if they’re in video form), and deep-cut references most people wouldn’t understand unless they spend significant time mining in the dark caves of the internet.

Some will make sense if you’re familiar with the figures involved and many deliberately make no sense. A lot of them are designed to make you feel a little queasy and confused and fed up with life.

These are early symptoms of brainrot. If you do understand all the memes below, you may have an advanced case. Touch grass immediately and call your doctor in the morning.

