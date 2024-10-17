‘Barella Nutella Cucurella’ is peak TikTok brainrot

Barella Nutella Cucurella is an Italian brain rot meme where the rhyming words are repeated in different tones to achieve a humorous effect. It’s one of a series of popular rhyming phrases that are joked about.

Origin and spread

It’s unclear when the brain rot memes that focus on rhyming phrases first began, but they started bubbling up in popularity in late 2023. In early 2024, as different brain rot memes started enjoying popularity, Barella Nutella Cucurella began to appear.

The meme refers to Italian soccer player Nicolò Barella, the Italian hazelnut spread Nutella, and Spanish soccer player Marc Cucurella.

Popularity

One meme hasn’t particularly broken out from the brain rot pack, which means that when one goes viral, they all do. In the case of Barella Nutella Cucurella, the summer soccer season popularized the rhyming meme, which features the name of two different soccer stars, and started gaining traction during the season as memes about each circulated.

Cultural context

Barella Nutella Cucurella is, in some ways, like an Italian counterpart to the viral Megafon Telefon Gianluigi Buffon TikToks and memes. Instead of focusing on French-sounding rhyming words, this meme jokes with Italian-sounding words for a similar effect. Unlike the French version, the words sound so similar that they don’t always appear in that order.

Meme variations

In addition to the meme appearing as a static meme and a hypnotic TikTok sound—which grows more distorted—it’s also been made into a song.

Y2K Sports released “Cucurella Barella Nutella” in July 2024. It’s gotten nearly 1 million streams as of October 2024. The song goes on to add in some more soccer player-meets-meme creativity.

Griddy Grimaldo Skibidi Ronaldo (Sui)

Halepino Cappuccino Roberto Fermino

Neymar Timer Neymar Timer Skibidi Palmer

Meme examples

