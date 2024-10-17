‘Barella Nutella Cucurella’ is peak TikTok brainrot

Barella Nutella Cucurella is an Italian brain rot meme where the rhyming words are repeated in different tones to achieve a humorous effect. It’s one of a series of popular rhyming phrases that are joked about.
Meme Basics
- Meme creator: Unknown
- Meme type: Brain rot meme
- First appearance: December 2023
- Origin source: TikTok
- Peak popularity: January 2024
- Popular variations:
- Megafon Telefon Gianluigi Buffon
- Toilettes Ananas Nasdas
- Pickford Black Fort Skibidi Rashford
Origin and spread
It’s unclear when the brain rot memes that focus on rhyming phrases first began, but they started bubbling up in popularity in late 2023. In early 2024, as different brain rot memes started enjoying popularity, Barella Nutella Cucurella began to appear.
The meme refers to Italian soccer player Nicolò Barella, the Italian hazelnut spread Nutella, and Spanish soccer player Marc Cucurella.
Popularity
One meme hasn’t particularly broken out from the brain rot pack, which means that when one goes viral, they all do. In the case of Barella Nutella Cucurella, the summer soccer season popularized the rhyming meme, which features the name of two different soccer stars, and started gaining traction during the season as memes about each circulated.
Cultural context
Barella Nutella Cucurella is, in some ways, like an Italian counterpart to the viral Megafon Telefon Gianluigi Buffon TikToks and memes. Instead of focusing on French-sounding rhyming words, this meme jokes with Italian-sounding words for a similar effect. Unlike the French version, the words sound so similar that they don’t always appear in that order.
Meme variations
In addition to the meme appearing as a static meme and a hypnotic TikTok sound—which grows more distorted—it’s also been made into a song.
Y2K Sports released “Cucurella Barella Nutella” in July 2024. It’s gotten nearly 1 million streams as of October 2024. The song goes on to add in some more soccer player-meets-meme creativity.
Griddy Grimaldo Skibidi Ronaldo (Sui)
Halepino Cappuccino Roberto Fermino
Neymar Timer Neymar Timer Skibidi Palmer
Meme examples
More brainrot memes:
- Flying cars? Nah the Gegagedigedagedago chicken nugget meme is better
- Brainrot memes are bussin, skibidi, goated with the sauce
- ‘Megafon Telefon Gianluigi Buffon’ is TikTok’s French brainrot meme
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.