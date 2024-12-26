Advertisement
Memes

25 of the funniest ‘Nosferatu’ memes to sink your teeth into

“Nosferatu was the appropriate amount of obsessed with his gf”

Still of woman at window in Nosferatu(l), Meme that says 'my reaction to literally every other shot in nosferatu and it's adam sandler from uncut gems saying 'holy shit I'm gonna succumb'(l)

Vampires are back to sink their teeth into the meme world, thanks to the Nosferatu remake released on Dec. 25, 2024. Directed by Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Lighthouse), this new iteration of the 1922 classic has reignited interest in the eerie tale of Count Orlok, and the internet is loving it. 

The original Nosferatu is a silent film about a grotesque vampire preying on his victims. It has long stood out as a classic of the vampire genre. But Eggers’ new take, which stars Bill Skarsgård (of It fame) as the titular character, has given the old classic a fresh, terrifying update. 

An interesting point that many of the Nosferatu memes have made is that the film is largely popular with female viewership, while men seem to be leaving the cinema disappointed in the film, for one reason or another. From TikTok to X (formerly known as Twitter), Nosferatu memes are quickly becoming the latest viral trend, with many posts focusing on their surprise that the filmmakers chose to show the vampire count naked on screen.

Check out some of the funniest Nosferatu memes of 2024:

Tweet that reads, 'Some guy in the middle of my Nosferatu screening took out his phone and googled ‘Nosferatu’'
@paynushurts/X

Tweet that reads, 'Nosferatu…. Not circumcised. That’s all I’ll say. Great movie though.'
@paynushurts/X

'who was the dumb*ss who tweeted that lily-rose depp had too much iphone face to be in nosferatu?? she was the most 1830s looking b*tch in the whole film'
@aantlerqueen/X

Tweet that reads, '[whispering to Google while watching Nosferatu when Nosferatu first appears on the screen] What’s Nosferatu?'
@aantlerqueen/X

Tweet reads, 'in nosferatu one man says to willem dafoe, 'but she will rave throughout the night!' and he responds 'then she must rave!' and i immediately knew some dj is gonna put that clip in their set'
@sincerequest/X

Kermit the Frog singing One More Sleep Til Christmas, with Christmas replaced by 'nosferatu'
@belllmonts/X

Tweet that reads, 'just watched nosferatu, big day for monsterf*ckers' with screenshot of a text message that says, 'tall, mustache and hopelessly devoted? smash.'
@belllmonts/X

Tweet that reads, 'hearing that men are hating nosferatu and are bitching about it being too horny while the women come out of the theatre levitating with their eyes rolled back is all the confirmation i need to know that hollywood’s sexless corporate run is coming to an end. horny is back baby'
@banditsecrets/X

Tweet that reads, 'nosferatu was the appropriate amount of obsessed with his gf'
@banditsecrets/X

Tweet that reads, 'my reaction to literally every other shot in Nosferatu' with a screenshot of Adam Sandler with a beard and glasses with text that says, 'Holy sh*t I'm gonna succumb.'
@apat10/X

nosferatu meme of the 1920s vampire behind the wheel of a car. Text reads, 'I live my (night)life a quarter mile at a time'
@apat10/X

'6 tickets to Nosferatu please' meme
@DothTheDoth/X

Tweet that reads, '
@DothTheDoth/X
Tweet that reads, 'after 102 years my boy Orlok is finally defeating the antisemitic stereotype allegations'
@spidres/X
Nosferatu meme tweet that reads, 'The contemporary man cannot withstand the intensely charged yet contained sensuality of Romantic sensibilities.'
@spidres/X

Nosferatu meme.
@BilliamSkars/X

@BilliamSkars/X
More movie memes:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

