25 of the funniest ‘Nosferatu’ memes to sink your teeth into

Vampires are back to sink their teeth into the meme world, thanks to the Nosferatu remake released on Dec. 25, 2024. Directed by Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Lighthouse), this new iteration of the 1922 classic has reignited interest in the eerie tale of Count Orlok, and the internet is loving it.

The original Nosferatu is a silent film about a grotesque vampire preying on his victims. It has long stood out as a classic of the vampire genre. But Eggers’ new take, which stars Bill Skarsgård (of It fame) as the titular character, has given the old classic a fresh, terrifying update.

An interesting point that many of the Nosferatu memes have made is that the film is largely popular with female viewership, while men seem to be leaving the cinema disappointed in the film, for one reason or another. From TikTok to X (formerly known as Twitter), Nosferatu memes are quickly becoming the latest viral trend, with many posts focusing on their surprise that the filmmakers chose to show the vampire count naked on screen.

Check out some of the funniest Nosferatu memes of 2024:

Going from Christmas festivities to my Nosferatu screening like: pic.twitter.com/ELYcNQfrEp — Chris Anthony (@CAnthonyLopez) December 25, 2024

nosferatu being old uncut bisexual romanian trade pic.twitter.com/6toHbt67CJ — antonio (@thonlything) December 26, 2024

ditching my family to watch nosferatu on christmas except it’s not a meme i’m actually doing it and now my mom is mad at me and spamming me in my dms pic.twitter.com/lYOwr5zlp2 — jay (@djamesse_) December 24, 2024

i cant watch nosferatu yet bcs its not avaliable on cinemas here until january STOP THIS MADNESS LET ME WATCH IT pic.twitter.com/wJuIHLXMmV — Evan 🦇Comm Closed (@evansketchbook) December 26, 2024

asked my dad if he wanted to go see Nosferatu with me and he said he hasnt seen Nosfera 1 pic.twitter.com/31DhSsavSX — president of kindness (@realityysimp) December 25, 2024

Nosferatu viewings on January 3rd pic.twitter.com/MiB69FEbtF — َ (@notsotroubled) December 26, 2024

this is exactly what nosferatu was like

pic.twitter.com/Co0WvWYVCr — Baby Chili Flake (@dumdumdani) December 26, 2024 @BilliamSkars/X

