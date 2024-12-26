25 of the funniest ‘Nosferatu’ memes to sink your teeth into

Vampires are back to sink their teeth into the meme world, thanks to the Nosferatu remake released on Dec. 25, 2024. Directed by Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Lighthouse), this new iteration of the 1922 classic has reignited interest in the eerie tale of Count Orlok, and the internet is loving it.
The original Nosferatu is a silent film about a grotesque vampire preying on his victims. It has long stood out as a classic of the vampire genre. But Eggers’ new take, which stars Bill Skarsgård (of It fame) as the titular character, has given the old classic a fresh, terrifying update.
An interesting point that many of the Nosferatu memes have made is that the film is largely popular with female viewership, while men seem to be leaving the cinema disappointed in the film, for one reason or another. From TikTok to X (formerly known as Twitter), Nosferatu memes are quickly becoming the latest viral trend, with many posts focusing on their surprise that the filmmakers chose to show the vampire count naked on screen.
Check out some of the funniest Nosferatu memes of 2024:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
More movie memes:
- ‘I’m Tired Of This Grandpa’ meme origins
- Terrify your friends with the Shelley Duvall meme
- Daaaamn! The iconic reaction meme’s ‘Friday’ origins
- Jokes about ‘The Substance’ take over social media
- What is the ‘My Name Is Jeff’ meme?
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.