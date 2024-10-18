‘I’m Tired Of This Grandpa’ meme origins

I’m Tired Of This Grandpa, also known as the Too Damn Bad meme, is a catchphrase spoken by a character in the 2003 film, Holes. The humorous delivery and adaptable phrase made it a meme hit.

Featured Video

Meme basics

Meme creator: @DjTFExpress/YouTube

@DjTFExpress/YouTube Meme type : Exploitable

: Exploitable First appearance : YouTube

: YouTube Origin source : 2003 film Holes

: 2003 film Holes Peak popularity: October 2024

Advertisement

Origin and spread

Holes, based on the novel by Louis Sachar, is a popular movie first released in 2003. It wasn’t until 12 years later that one of the film’s laugh-out-loud moments became an internet meme.

YouTuber @DjTFExpress uploaded the flashback scene where the main antagonist Warden Louise Walker (played by Sigourney Weaver) digs as a little girl. She turns to her grandfather, Trout Walker, and says, “I’m tired of this grandpa.” In response, he snaps, “That’s too damn bad! Keep diggin’!” The four-second clip has amassed over one million views in the 12 years since it was first posted.

“I’m tired of this grandpa” became a modern meme in 2002 when Redditor u/DeekiNeedles shared an Escape From Tarkov meme using a two-panel split of the Holes scene.

Advertisement

Not only did the meme take off in this format, but the sound from the scene also became popular on TikTok. There, people used it as they joked about doing “old people things,” or when you have to take part in something you don’t want to do.

Popularity and recent use

The meme resurged in popularity in July 2024, when Holes was added to Hulu’s streaming offerings. They even celebrated by sharing the scene on their social media accounts, writing, “Your daily reminder to KEEP DIGGIN!’”

Advertisement

On Sunday, Oct. 6, Holes fans who also love the NFL were surprised to hear Caleb Williams and a teammate referencing the line while mic’d up for Inside the NFL.

Advertisement

Meme examples

Advertisement

Advertisement

More movie memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.