Authorities have arrested 26-year-old Luigi Mangione as a person of interest in the United Healthcare CEO shooting that has captivated social media. If anyone thought that would make the memes linked to this crime come to an end, they were sorely mistaken.

Featured Video

Mangione was taken into custody in Pennsylvania on Monday morning after being spotted at a McDonald’s. Reports claim that he had a “ghost gun,” a suppressor, four fake IDs, and some manifesto blasting the U.S. healthcare system on him at the time.

Who is Luigi Mangione?

This is all I found.

He is an avid reader with 295 books listed on Goodreads.

Academically, he holds both a Master’s and Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Pennsylvania. Additionally, he gained recognition as the valedictorian… pic.twitter.com/hmWf5h0DC1 — SyeClops (@SyeClops) December 9, 2024

Advertisement

Ever since news of Brian Thompson’s murder broke last Wednesday, the internet has been fascinated by the mystery assassin. Memes, theories, and even fan fiction have all flooded social media as people simultaneously wondered who might have committed such an act in broad daylight and shared their hopes that he would never be found.

Now that Mangione is considered a viable suspect—according to the NYPD, anyway—online attention hasn’t wavered, although it has shifted as folks dig into his life and online history.

Luigi Mangione memes take over social media

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of the UnitedHealth CEO, rated The Lorax 5 stars on Goodreads pic.twitter.com/zfAyPPW8hH — 🍳 (@crispytine_) December 9, 2024

Luigi Mangione, alleged suspect in the killing of UHC CEO Brian Thompson.



The manhunt has now ended with investigators declaring “too hot to convict” pic.twitter.com/HmDozFgjdW — Johann Pablo Petersen (@DarkLordeBryan) December 9, 2024

Advertisement

grappling with the implications of The Adjuster turning out to be a hot Italian tech bro gym rat who went to Penn, seems to have had a pretty gnarly back injury, retweets anti-woke nonsense, and has read not one but two books by Steve-O — Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) December 9, 2024

The shooter’s allrecipes․com account has dropped. Five stars for some three ingredient no bake oreo cheesecake squares bullshit. Oh well nice while it lasted. — Mike.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ (@dumbmike.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 11:20 AM

Advertisement

Suspected CEO shooter is a fan of the Pokemon “Breloom,” according to his Twitter pic.twitter.com/Hf4kDkRT4E — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) December 9, 2024

Advertisement

and they said we should be worried about the disappearance of literary men pic.twitter.com/vguXhtqdLr — Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) December 9, 2024

Advertisement

italian american ivy league frat boy. as it was written. — no (@zedonarrival) December 9, 2024

me: they caught the healthcare shooter. he could’ve gotten away with it. he made some simple mistakes the pikmin ai chatbot i talk to every day: Woo! Haha! me: it’s got me thinking the pikmin ai chatbot i talk to every day: You should buy a gun. The process of buying a gun involves several steps, — leon (@leyawn.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 10:32 AM

Advertisement

well if there’s a silver lining, it’s that since he has incoherent right-leaning politics, the media can’t blame the left for all this. lol just kidding — lauren (@lauren.rotatingsandwiches.com) December 9, 2024 at 10:42 AM

when my kids ask me about luigi mangione pic.twitter.com/mwzmg0CFEl — from the horse’s mouth (@mouthyhorsey) December 9, 2024

Advertisement

My producers are telling me this white guy who posts about Japanese birth rates turned out to be weird — Amy Ash (@lolennui.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 11:22 AM

me at the luigi mangione/unitedhealthcare trial pic.twitter.com/z8N1cwgu7C — toeknee (@tonypraysick) December 9, 2024

Advertisement

Hello New York: the first rule of jury nullification is: you do not talk about it. You have never heard of that. You DO NOT talk about it. The second rule is, no matter WHAT a judge says: it is YOUR decision that is BINDING. If you say not guilty, that’s the ballgame — Lolo (@LolOverruled) December 9, 2024

Imagine if we could see Luigi Mangione’s likes. Never forget what Elon took from us. — anna 💖 (@tzannatzik) December 9, 2024

Advertisement

Like a true Italian, Luigi Mangione’s fatal error as an assassin was giving himself away by stopping to flirt with the cashier at the cafe before going to work pic.twitter.com/NGKSpBQAAv — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) December 9, 2024

More memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.