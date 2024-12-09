Memes

‘I stand with the assassin’: Memes are still going hard after Luigi Mangione’s arrest in connection with United Healthcare CEO slaying

“(mournfully) Mamma mia”

Photo of Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley
Two panel image. On the left the Nintendo character Luigi poses in front of a 007-inspired background with a silenced pistol. On the right, a screenshot of a BlueSky post from Noah Shachtman reads 'Seems more like a Waluigi move, TBH'

Authorities have arrested 26-year-old Luigi Mangione as a person of interest in the United Healthcare CEO shooting that has captivated social media. If anyone thought that would make the memes linked to this crime come to an end, they were sorely mistaken.

Mangione was taken into custody in Pennsylvania on Monday morning after being spotted at a McDonald’s. Reports claim that he had a “ghost gun,” a suppressor, four fake IDs, and some manifesto blasting the U.S. healthcare system on him at the time.

Ever since news of Brian Thompson’s murder broke last Wednesday, the internet has been fascinated by the mystery assassin. Memes, theories, and even fan fiction have all flooded social media as people simultaneously wondered who might have committed such an act in broad daylight and shared their hopes that he would never be found.

Now that Mangione is considered a viable suspect—according to the NYPD, anyway—online attention hasn’t wavered, although it has shifted as folks dig into his life and online history.

Luigi Mangione memes take over social media

@olasnic_/X.com
happy “unearthing the bizarre politics of the shooter” day to all who celebrate the great American tradition

[image or embed]

— JP (@jpbrammer.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 10:36 AM

look, italians are complicated people

— jolly mr. cannoli (@boner.ink) December 9, 2024 at 10:47 AM
The shooter’s allrecipes․com account has dropped. Five stars for some three ingredient no bake oreo cheesecake squares bullshit. Oh well nice while it lasted.

— Mike.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ (@dumbmike.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 11:20 AM
Seems more like a Waluigi move, TBH

— Noah Shachtman (@noahshachtman.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 10:53 AM
me: they caught the healthcare shooter. he could’ve gotten away with it. he made some simple mistakes the pikmin ai chatbot i talk to every day: Woo! Haha! me: it’s got me thinking the pikmin ai chatbot i talk to every day: You should buy a gun. The process of buying a gun involves several steps,

— leon (@leyawn.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 10:32 AM
well if there’s a silver lining, it’s that since he has incoherent right-leaning politics, the media can’t blame the left for all this. lol just kidding

— lauren (@lauren.rotatingsandwiches.com) December 9, 2024 at 10:42 AM
My producers are telling me this white guy who posts about Japanese birth rates turned out to be weird

— Amy Ash (@lolennui.bsky.social) December 9, 2024 at 11:22 AM
More memes:

Rachel Kiley is a writer who sometimes writes things and sometimes is based in L.A., but is definitely always on Twitter @rachelkiley.

