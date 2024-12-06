Far-right concocts trans conspiracy to explain United Healthcare CEO assassination

A new conspiracy theory is brewing among some right-wingers online about the person who shot and killed United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s motive.

Featured Video

After authorities released an unmasked image of the suspect, far-right posters were quick to claim that the shooter looks transgender.

“Another Trans ? Looks like a woman,” wrote one X account. “The new FBI is going to have to make a huge watchlist.”

Another account said they found themself “wondering if the shooter might be a trans male. Look at those cheekbones! That contagious smile!”

Advertisement

“Another trans shooter??” questioned another account.

New York Police Department officials have described the suspect as a “light-skinned male.”

During a flirtatious interaction that led to the unmasked image, a hostel clerk identified the gunman as male.

There are no reports or indications from officials that the shooter was transgender, but the conspiracies follow a far-right push to convince the world a trans mass shooter epidemic exists, latching onto the theory to explain why United Healthcare’s CEO was targeted.

Advertisement

“It’s going to be crazy. When it turns out shooter was denied trans surgery,” one person on Truth Social mused.

“Watch, the shooter is just some trans upset that [their] gender reassignment surgery wasn’t covered by #UnitedHealthCare,” theorized another person.

“One of the pictures posted with the suspect smiling looks like a woman,” concluded another account. “Could this be another homocidal trans person? United Healthcare denied coverage for ‘treatment’ ?”

The same conspiracy theory is spreading in corners of X as well, with users accusing the shooter of being a “mentally ill trans person who was denied their surgery.”

Advertisement

“I’ll lay money on a TRANS connection,” wrote someone else. “Possibly a policy denying Trans care of not covering transitioning at United Healthcare. It’s going to be something crazy like this.”

Commented another right-winger: “The left’s celebration of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thomson’s murder makes me suspect the shooter is trans and upset over denied coverage for their gender reassignment surgery.”

The one thing the conspiracy theory is likely not far off about, however, is the assassination being targeted due to United Healthcare coverage practices.

Authorities have confirmed the shooting was a targeted attack—and bullet casings inscribed with the words “deny,” “defend,” and “depose” point to a coverage-related motive.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.



