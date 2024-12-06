Memes

UHC CEO’s final LinkedIn post was full of aggrieved customers—over a year before his death

“We have UHC deny seizure medications that we can definitely tell will benefit patients.”

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
Two panel image with the Linkedin logo on the left and a photo of Brian Thompson.
United Health Group

Social media users have dug up the final LinkedIn post of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the replies to which indicate how upset customers were with his company over a year before he was fatally shot by an unidentified man in Manhattan on Wednesday.

On Mar 14, 2023, the CEO had written about allegedly working to reduce healthcare costs for his customers.

“We work every day to find ways to make #healthcare more affordable, including reducing the cost of life-saving prescription drugs,” he wrote. “I’m proud of the word Chief Affordability Officer Matthew Vesledahl and his team are doing to reduce costs for members,” he wrote, in a response to a longwinded post of Vesledahl’s linking to a UHC landing page titled “Helping make health care more affordable.”

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson LinkedIn post reading ''We work every day to find ways to make #healthcare more affordable, including reducing the cost of life-saving prescription drugs. I'm proud of the word Chief Affordability Officer Matthew Vesledahl and his team are doing to reduce costs for members. #ActiveAffordability'
@GayBearRes/X
LinkedIn replies to UnitedHealthcare CEO’s final post

Though many of the comments have been removed from this post, X screenshots shared by @GayBearRes on Dec. 5, 2024, reveal bitter complaints from customers concerning difficulties in obtaining life-saving care.

“You are doing a great job cutting your costs,” says one commenter, sarcastically. “Not having a single anesthesiologist in network in the entire state of Montana is a great policy to save you money.”

Three comments on UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's last LinkedIn post.
@GayBearRes/X
Another UHC member complained that the company had repeatedly delayed decisions to authorize care for her sick mother, “compromising her health even more.”

“She is ready to get better, but instead you have her lying in a hospital bed.”

Four comments on UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's last LinkedIn post.
@GayBearRes/X

More social media responses, and all of them negative

The late health insurance CEO appears to be finding as much sympathy on other social media platforms as he found positive responses to his last LinkedIn post. As news spread of the targeted killing, UHC members across the U.S. shared their gut-wrenching stories of coverage denials that caused suffering and death for themselves and their loved ones.

Tweet reading 'Today was supposed to be an extremely sad day for me The news about the CEO being assassinated brightened up my day My baby would’ve been celebrating his seventh birthday but was denied experimental treat treatment due to health insurance issues.'
@HorrorGorl/X

“Today was supposed to be an extremely sad day for me,” wrote one grieving mother. “The news about the CEO being assassinated brightened up my day. My baby would’ve been celebrating his seventh birthday but was denied experimental … treatment due to health insurance issues.”

Tweet reading 'My sister has stage 4 cancer. The amount of time and anguish caused by fighting her insurance company to pay for the treatment it is supposed to cover is unconscionable. People who get rich off of denying care to the sick and dying deserve no sympathy.'
@spencerbeswick/X

“My sister has stage 4 cancer,” said American historian Spencer Beswick. “The amount of time and anguish caused by fighting her insurance company to pay for the treatment it is supposed to cover is unconscionable. People who get rich off of denying care to the sick and dying deserve no sympathy.”

Other parents, cancer sufferers, and healthcare workers spoke on coverage denials that were occasionally downright absurd, including the time they didn’t want to pay for a birth because the unborn infant hadn’t been added to the parent’s policy.

Bluesky post reading 'United healthcare initially denied coverage for my daughter’s birth because she wasn’t named on the policy at the time of services. This is not a joke, this really happened.'
@stuntbirdarmy.bsky.social/Bluesky
Tweet reading 'Remembering the day United Healthcare denied a one-night hospital stay for my 12yo child as “medically unnecessary” following ASD heart repair surgery.'
@stuntbirdarmy.bsky.social/Bluesky
Tweet reading 'Today I’m thinking about the time United Healthcare suddenly decided to stop paying for my chemotherapy and didn’t bother telling me, so the nurses had to tell me when I checked in at the cancer center for my next treatment.'
@kendallybrown/X
Reddit post by a healthcare worker about UHC denying claims for seizure medications for kids.
@kendallybrown/X

UnitedHealthcare allegedly denies one-third of all claims

According to a website owned by LendingTree, UHC is the worst health insurance company when it comes to denying claims with a rate of 32 percent, taking a five-point lead over the next worst offender.

While ValuePenguin posted a notice at the top of the page saying that “one insurer” contacted them on Dec. 5, 2024, to complain about something in their data, the site states that the “rate of claim denials by a company are based on available data on claim denials and appeals from CMS public use files.”

At the same time, UHC is facing a lawsuit accusing it of using AI to automatically deny claims, often delaying essential care. They were also the subject of a scathing U.S. Senate report published on Oct. 17, 2024, saying that they had denied skilled nursing services to stroke and fall patients under Medicare Advantage plans.

