The NYPD released new security images of the man suspected of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Wednesday morning.

Taken from a surveillance camera, the smiling suspect quickly became the subject of memes after people began to remark on the fact that he is attractive, though it’s hard to tell for certain due to the image quality.

🚨UPDATE: Below are photos of a person of interest wanted for questioning regarding the Midtown Manhattan homicide on Dec. 4. This does not appear to be a random act of violence; all indications are that it was a premediated, targeted attack.



The full investigative efforts of… pic.twitter.com/K3kzC4IbtS — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 5, 2024

The man in the footage is only a suspect, and many people have already pointed out the differences in the jackets and backpacks worn in the photo of the masked shooter and the man in these new images. The important thing to know is that he’s probably hot.

bro got assassinated by a cutie patootie https://t.co/bTzuGLkvoV — ethical hater (@DijahSB) December 5, 2024

Who is the UHC shooter?

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, a masked man gunned down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside of a Manhattan hotel. Thompson died of his injuries and the shooter remains at large.

So far, authorities have released little to no information about the shooter other than security footage of the incident, showing him in a hooded jacket, a large backpack, and a black mask covering the lower half of his face. The man in the images released today has a similar jacket but no mask and what appears to be a much darker backpack.

jacket expert here: those are different jackets. https://t.co/OE2gYV0w2s — Patrick Doran (@lunch_enjoyer) December 5, 2024

It’s unclear if the new images were captured on the same day as the shooting. The NYPD has only stated that they believe the attack to be targeted and premeditated.

What are the UHC shooter suspect smiling memes?

While it may seem inappropriate to some, many people are not mourning the loss of the CEO and are instead making light of his death. UHC is a massive health insurance company serving many millions of U.S. residents, and allegedly not doing a good job of it. They’ve been subject to multiple lawsuits claiming corruption, racketeering, overbilling, fraud, and so on.

oh no lol this app is about to fall apart pic.twitter.com/XSf2xCmMvI — manny (@mannyfidel) December 5, 2024

As a result, there’s no shortage of people cheering on the shooter of UHC’s CEO, nor is it surprising that the immediate reaction to his unmasked face was…thirst. A lot of folks are now calling for a UHC shooter suspect lookalike contest to take place, preferably in their living rooms.

Pre-shooting Starbucks run

Authorities have not stated from where they obtained the newly released images showing this suspect. However, they did confirm that the man in the shooting footage first stopped at Starbucks, where he purchased two protein bars and a water bottle that he later discarded.

Photos of this Starbucks run were captured not long before the shooting took place. NYPD officers obtained the abandoned items afterward.

In addition to hating health insurance executives, there is something relatable about stopping at Starbucks before committing a felony. He’s just like us, except the police are not paying $10,000 for information on our whereabouts.

More UHC shooter suspect smiling memes

This is how everyone is acting toward the UHC shooter (me included) pic.twitter.com/p0rtBKhpgk — Hayley… (@allhaylsatan) December 5, 2024

hes got that hung smile https://t.co/8CHrPK7qGY — Blizzy (@blizzy_mcguire) December 5, 2024

