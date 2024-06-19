I ain’t reading all that, shortened from “I ain’t reading all that. I’m happy for u tho. Or sorry that happened” is a DM screenshot from 2019 that has since become a popular reaction image to a block of text. The copypasta response can often be found whenever social media has a long, text-based story to share.

I Ain’t Reading All That meme origin

In December 2019, a Twitter meme account called @nocontextdm shared a series of three quick texts that changed internet culture forever. The texts, presented without context, read, “I ain’t reading all that. I’m happy for u tho. Or sorry that happened.”

The brief, honest answer resonated with many who have grown sick of their friends’ lengthy texts. In a culture where group texts reign supreme, novel-length texts, DMs and social media captions can quickly become tiresome.

Over time, social media users assumed the direct message was created to become a reaction meme. The person behind @nocontextdm came forward to dispute these claims, writing on Twitter on April 5, 2022:

“This was one that a follower submitted and neither of [us] expecting it to become one of the most used memes ever…Wherever you are out there, stranger that submitted your friend’s dm, we did it bro. We’re famous kind of.”

The screenshot became the go-to answer whenever anyone posts a tweets-long thread, a long text message, or a rapid-fire series of DMs.

I Ain’t Reading All That, Free Palestine

“I ain’t reading all that” memes have recently gotten new life as supporters of Palestine are turning to using it as a response to pro-Israel think pieces and social media posts.

Lengthy commentary full of diplomatic rhetoric is being spammers with pro-Palestine supporters writing, “I ain’t reading all that; free Palestine.” To supporters of the country that has been ravaged, it’s that simple. The response has met criticism from Israeli supporters who believe it is a dismissive way of not engaging in discourse around the issue.

Though the response started bubbling up online in recent months, it was most visibly seen in the reaction from Columbia University students in their conflict with the administration over peaceful protest encampments on campus weeks before the end of the spring semester. Today, it’s being used across the internet in response to lengthy explanations in defense of Israel.

I Ain’t Reading All That meme examples

