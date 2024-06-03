Jorking It refers to the phrase “in the stripped club. straight up ‘jorking it,’” which originated from a 2023 tweet. The post used an unusual cadence combined with sexual themes that helped it go viral, turning it into one of the year’s most popular memes.

Before long, it was seen Photoshopped into street signs and used to replace classic title cards from your favorite anime shows, and just about anywhere else you could imagine. Everyone who was anyone was jorking it.

Jorking it meme origins

Twitter user @laterundulator created the original text post that would become the meme on May 2, 2023, with the full text reading “in the stripped club. straight up ‘jorking it’. and by ‘it’, haha, well. let’s justr say. My peanits.”

The user eventually deleted the tweet, but not before it gained over 40,000 like and 760,000 views in a short time.

Jorking it meaning

As might be made clear by context clues, the phrase “jorking it” refers to the act of masturbation, especially with the “peanits,” which is a silly way to refer to a type of genitalia. The meme can be considered a form of copypasta—a block of text repeatedly copied and pasted into various online situations due to the humorous context of the original statement.

There does not appear to be any special meaning behind these alternate spellings but rather is meant to follow an ancient meme tradition of intentionally misspelling words to make them appear goofier or more infantile than they do in their original, correct forms.

How the “jorking it” meme spread

From the original text post, the jorking it in the stripped club meme spread and was in wide use for over a year. In one of the meme’s most common forms, social media users Photoshopped the full text of the original tweet into signs held by people on the street or into text bubbles in cute video games. Others simply texted the whole thing to friend and relatives to enjoy their reactions.

It wasn’t long before the text of the tweet was spotted on various forms of merchandise, including buttons, t-shirts, and mugs.

As it spread, the meme began to transform and was soon being referenced in smaller forms, with people reacting to images, videos, and other posts with jokes about “jorking it,” the “stripped club,” or their “peanits,” or some combination of the three.

This use has been particularly common in reaction to imagery of similarly hilarious words, including the 2013 “PINGUS” declaration.

Jorking it on TikTok

The jorking it meme took on a new life on TikTok where it became a common sight in the titles and hashtags of a specific video genre. These videos typically feature attractive people as the shots of these individuals transition rapidly with a flashy, blurring filter as slow music with a deep base or some kind of EDM plays in the background.

These videos are likely meant to be tributes to the individual whom the user who posted them finds visually pleasing.

Meme examples

the difference in how my sister and I talk about our gfs….i feel like a horrible person pic.twitter.com/bVghcnp68S — stella (@yoonogy) May 30, 2024 @jacksfilms/Twitter

