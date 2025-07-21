“Sing to Me”: This TikTok trend is causing full grown adults to dress as babies—including Alec Baldwin

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you’ve surely seen at least one adult wrapped up to look like a baby mouthing the words “sing to me.”

If you’re wondering what you just saw and how it came to be, we’ve got you covered.

Where did the “Sing to Me” trend start?

The “sing to me” TikTok trend features the song “Sing to Me”, written and performed by Jhené Aiko and her daughter Namiko. The mother-daughter music collaboration inspired a trend that showcases tender emotional bonds TikTok creators have with their loved ones.

But it’s silly—because one adult-sized human is swaddled and made to look like a baby being soothed by another adult who appears to rock them as a parent would hold a baby. The duo lip syncs along with Jhené and Namiko’s “Sing to Me.”

The trend relies on Jhené and Namiko’s ‘Sing to Me,’ and is inspired by the heartfelt duet they performed for a VH1 Mother’s Day special on May 7, 2018.

When did people start wrapping each other up like babies?

People have shared tutorials so other TikTok users can get in on the trend. Creators achieve the mommy and baby “sing to me” effect by wrapping the “baby” in a blanket. The baby then bends and tucks their body behind the “mommy” so that only their swaddled head will be visible on camera.

In many of the videos, women hold their male partners who play the baby. Some commented that they “respect” the men in these videos—or are “forcing” their men to do it. In general, TikTok users replying to the videos are laughing but also think the videos are sort of weird and unsettling.

One of the earlier “Sing to Me” posts is an April 23 TikTok from @zayfromdeway_ with 1.3 million views and over 200,000 comments.

Held his baby in his prom dress

In one of the more creative takes, TikToker @yascrackedthat wore a prom dress while he comforted his baby in an April 29 video. The twist on the trend has 6.3 million views.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin did it, too

The infamous mother of many children and her A-list celebrity husband made a “Sing to Me” video shared on July 19. It has over 500,000 views.

Commenters mostly dunked on the couple. “Uh, how you say in English, muy bizarre,” adds one commenter.

Others chimed in on the trend in general, who mostly seem to hate it.

“Do not sing to me,” says one.

