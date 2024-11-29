‘15% off’: 2024 Black Friday memes jeer the pathetic discounts

Black Friday memes come around every Thanksgiving, and in 2024 are reminiscing about the way the shopping day used to be. There was once a time when the sales were deep and people would crowd the doors at 4 am, ready to trample each other for the last Xbox. However, online shopping has changed the landscape of the most American day of the year.

Yes, that includes the 4th of July.

This year hasn’t been much different. It’s probably a good thing that we’re not trampling each other so much anymore, for both our limbs and the mental health of workers. Regardless, this year’s memes are laced with disappointment over the change.

Who’s getting out of bed for 15% off?

The strong majority of this year’s Black Friday memes are channeling people’s violent rage at the discounts rather than their fellow shoppers. We remember sales taking 75 percent or more off the price of home goods and coveted electronics, but now companies have the audacity to advertise discounts of just 20 percent off like we should care.

If this is the best that they can do, then Black Friday truly is dead. Nobody’s fighting through the post-Thanksgiving grogginess for a regular Friday sale.

Macys advertising 25% off shoes for Black Friday 😂 man 25% is a normal sale in the middle of April wtf happened to the holiday we loved pic.twitter.com/fnt39ox2yp — Këv 🦃 (@lemonpepperkev) November 29, 2024

It’s not Black Friday unless you’re pulling out 50% off or more deals.



Get those weak 15% off emails out of my inbox. — Christina Garnett (@ThatChristinaG) November 26, 2024 @nhoodpublicist/X

The girls aren’t fighting

Aside from the sales, the other thing many people looked forward to about Black Friday was the spectacle of people fighting each other in the aisles. Without the deep discounts, fewer people are going out to the stores today, and that means fewer videos of moms in sweat pants tearing into each other for a blender.

What is this country coming to when we can’t follow up the holiday about being thankful for what you have with a full day of watching people commit violence over commercial goods?

can we bring the hunger games vibes back to black friday shopping? i want to see moms fist fighting over tickle me elmo again. — Meredith Hurley 🩷 (@meredithxhurley) November 28, 2024 @ayeejuju/X

More Black Friday memes

Me at the dispensary on Black Friday pic.twitter.com/9VHTDcECl8 — Weed Porn (@WeedPorns) November 29, 2024 @JohnFugelsang/X

“I miss how Black Friday used to be” pic.twitter.com/PuMNvpF6eT — Scott Seiss (@ScottSeiss) November 29, 2024

Different ways I will be spending my time instead of Black Friday shopping: pic.twitter.com/rJHyIKlg0h — Into The Forest Dark (@ElliottBlackwe3) November 29, 2024 @trulykaykay/X

happy black friday everyone pic.twitter.com/OthzLKPXvI — J. L. Westover (@MrLovenstein) November 29, 2024

just a little black friday shopping pic.twitter.com/CBjFcphIKq — ShaneSaw M̷a̷s̷s̷a̷c̷r̷e̷ (@FinalDude78) November 29, 2024

Canadians don’t have Black Friday. We tried it, but it didn’t work.



Everyone lined up in a straight line. They said pardon me and excuse me while moving through the stores. And, there was always one last item left as we all told the other person they can have it. pic.twitter.com/4f5r6onk5y — Jen (ESC) 🇨🇦❤️🦋 (@Smil3yAngel) November 29, 2024

