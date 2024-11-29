Memes

‘15% off’: 2024 Black Friday memes jeer the pathetic discounts

“Don’t insult our twisted consumerist souls with your fake sales.”

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
black friday memes

Black Friday memes come around every Thanksgiving, and in 2024 are reminiscing about the way the shopping day used to be. There was once a time when the sales were deep and people would crowd the doors at 4 am, ready to trample each other for the last Xbox. However, online shopping has changed the landscape of the most American day of the year.

Featured Video

Yes, that includes the 4th of July.

This year hasn’t been much different. It’s probably a good thing that we’re not trampling each other so much anymore, for both our limbs and the mental health of workers. Regardless, this year’s memes are laced with disappointment over the change.

Who’s getting out of bed for 15% off?

The strong majority of this year’s Black Friday memes are channeling people’s violent rage at the discounts rather than their fellow shoppers. We remember sales taking 75 percent or more off the price of home goods and coveted electronics, but now companies have the audacity to advertise discounts of just 20 percent off like we should care.

Advertisement

If this is the best that they can do, then Black Friday truly is dead. Nobody’s fighting through the post-Thanksgiving grogginess for a regular Friday sale.

1.

2.

Advertisement
Tweet reading 'I’m a pretty laid back guy but Black Friday deals that are only 15% off make me want to punch someone.'
@simoncholland/X

3.

Black Friday meme with a screenshot of a man saying 'you are not serious people.'
@simoncholland/X

4.

Advertisement
Tweet reading 'Anything under 50% off on Black Friday should be cause for people to loot your store. Don’t insult our twisted consumerist souls with your fake sales.'
@_Zeets/X

5.

Black Friday meme in the 'Grandpa Simpson talking to the children' format.
@_Zeets/X

6.

Advertisement
Tweet reading 'People used to risk their lives over Black Friday deals, the game ain’t the same anymore.'
@big_business_/X

7.

@big_business_/X

8.

Advertisement
Black Friday meme with a gif of Keenan Thompson saying 'go to hell.'
@nhoodpublicist/X

9.

@nhoodpublicist/X

The girls aren’t fighting

Aside from the sales, the other thing many people looked forward to about Black Friday was the spectacle of people fighting each other in the aisles. Without the deep discounts, fewer people are going out to the stores today, and that means fewer videos of moms in sweat pants tearing into each other for a blender.

Advertisement

What is this country coming to when we can’t follow up the holiday about being thankful for what you have with a full day of watching people commit violence over commercial goods?

10.

Black Friday meme with a photo of a man looking sadly out over a balcony.
@ayeejuju/X

11.

Advertisement
@ayeejuju/X

12.

Black Friday meme with a gif of Arnold Schwarzenegger putting on war paint.
@LaocoonofTroy/X

13.

Advertisement
Tweet reading 'If you’re going Black Friday shopping today please be a decent human being and turn your phone horizontal if you record any fights.'
@LaocoonofTroy/X

More Black Friday memes

14.

Black Friday meme with a Sopranos screenshot of two men carrying a boxed big screen TV.
@SopranosWorld/X
Advertisement

15.

Black Friday meme with Braveheart screenshots showing how stores jack up prices just before discounting them.
@SopranosWorld/X

16.

Tweet reading 'Dear Black Friday: We all have TVs now. Please put homes and groceries on sale. Thank you.'
@dougboneparth/X
Advertisement

17.

Black Friday meme with a video of Frankenstein drinking coffee.
@dougboneparth/X

18.

Tweet reading 'Black Friday - when the .1% tells the 99% to go save the economy they've been looting for the last 11 months.'
@JohnFugelsang/X
Advertisement

19.

@JohnFugelsang/X

20.

Advertisement

21.

Tweet reading 'these Black Friday sales need to get a lil blacker for me.'
@trulykaykay/X

22.

@trulykaykay/X
Advertisement

23.

24.

Advertisement

25

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Memes
First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
The Daily Dot