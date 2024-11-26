‘You will not see me for no measly $10’: Shopper slams Target for ‘corporate greed’ Black Friday deals

The days of Black Friday brawls are long gone. As a matter of fact, SmartProxy notes that just “2% of discounted products are cheapest on Black Friday.” It seems the deals just aren’t worth getting into a scuffle over these days. And for a second year in a row, Target’s Black Friday deals are under scrutiny. A woman is pointing the finger at “corporate greed” for the lack good discounts at Target this year for Black Friday.

In a TikTok with over 64,000 views, user Kate Pirl (@katepirl) claims that “Target’s Black Friday deals are really saying, it’s not inflation, it’s corporate greed.”

She then showcases some of the deals, putting the Target app on a green screen. Pirl first shows that Target customers can get $10 off $69.99 and $99.99 cameras. She considers $10 a weak amount. “Like, save $10?” she questions. “$10?! $10 is a Black Friday deal?”

Then she shows how Target is doing a “buy two get one free” deal on books, movies, and music. Back in my day, buy one get three free, maybe even four,” she exclaims.

She then criticizes Target’s 30%-off sleepwear deal, calling is a normal “weekly deal.”

It’s true. In the app, Target often runs deals like this on clothing and books.

Pirl says she will be siting out of Black Friday festivities this year. “Y’all don’t have to worry about me on Black Friday. You will not see me for no measly $10,” she says.

She adds in the caption of her video, “Bring back the good 60%-80% black friday deals because these are NOT it.”

Viewers criticize the deals

Viewers are with Pirl. They are also underwhelmed with the deals Target and other retail stores are running this year.

“Was screaming earlier 30% off is NOT BLACK FRIDAY,” one viewer wrote.

“The same prices ‘on sale’ throughout the year. I was bummed to see the ‘deals,’” another agreed.

“Most places are jacking the price up & offering the 30%. So customers are paying the original price,” a third commented.

Do stores really inflate prices for Black Friday?

According to NBC, Black Friday deals this year aren’t really worth waiting for. Many stores are already running their deals. And they reportedly aren’t getting much better on actual Black Friday, Nov. 29.

Some stores are even allegedly inflating prices so that it seems like customers are getting better deals than they actually are. Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch told the news outlet, “Some Black Friday deals are misleading as retailers may inflate original prices to make a deal look like a better value.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Pirl via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment, as well as to Target via press email.

