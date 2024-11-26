Memes

28 of the funniest Thanksgiving memes, 2024 edition

I drop the frozen turkey directly into a giant pot of boiling oil right?

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
A X post by @hauntedwinns that reads, 'not the hooking up with your hometown situationship over thanksgiving break mashup' over a festive autumn table.
@hauntedwinns/X (Licensed)

Funny Thanksgiving memes have become a staple of the holiday season between Halloween and Christmas, offering humor to balance the stress of meal prep and large family gatherings. From playful jabs at overly ambitious cooking attempts to relatable takes on the chaos of large family dinners, these memes capture the lighter side of the holiday.

Featured Video

Thanksgiving memes are extremely varied in topic and relieve some of the stress for folks for whom a family or a food-oriented holiday can be difficult. There always seem to be high expectations of fancy, elaborate meals, which leads to mishaps such as people not researching how to deep fry a turkey.

According to USA Today, “an estimated 1,160 home cooking fires were reported to officials across the country on Thanksgiving Day 2021.” The day before Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving itself are the top days for cooking fires to occur in America, according to the article.

There is a lot of pressure involved in cooking for a larger-than-normal group of people, with the Pew Research Center saying that 26% of Americans participate in Thanksgiving meals of 10 or more people, 4% of which have over 20 attendees at the dinner table, either as families or for Friendsgiving gatherings.

Advertisement

Below are 28 of the funniest Thanksgiving memes, 2024 edition

1.

Funny Thanksgiving meme, text reads, 'time to practice for thanksgiving. first time deep frying a frozen turkey wish me luck' with a photo of a deep fryer and a propane tank inside a small kitchen.
@gandalf_thegreg/X

2.

Advertisement
Funny Thanksgiving meme, text reads, 'French husband told me that this is 'probably enough butter to make Thanksgiving dinner' and I think I am probably required by French law to report him to the nearest embassy' with a photo of half a stick of butter.
@gandalf_thegreg/X

3.

Funny Thanksgiving meme, text reads, 'me at thanksgiving dinner asking my mom if the green beans contain any seed oils' with a photo of an older man looking disgruntled.
@loganclarkhall/X

4.

Advertisement
Funny Thanksgiving meme, text reads, 'not the hooking up with your hometown situationship over thanksgiving break mashup'
@loganclarkhall/X

5.

Funny Thanksgiving meme, text reads, 'having elections the same month as thanksgiving is an incredible prank on american families'
@PleaseBeGneiss/X

6.

Advertisement
Funny Thanksgiving meme
@PleaseBeGneiss/X

7.

Funny Thanksgiving meme, text reads, 'by accepting their pardons the turkeys are admitting guilt.'
@lizchar/X

8.

Advertisement
Funny Thanksgiving meme, a screenshot from PETA with text that reads, 'Imagine if you were the one being stuffed for Thanksgiving dinner.'
@lizchar/X

9.

Funny Thanksgiving meme, text reads, 'Logging into teams the Monday before Thanksgiving' with a photo of a little kid in a pink jacket face-down in a grocery store aisle.
@GordonGekko420/X

10.

Advertisement
Funny Thanksgiving meme, text reads, 'you come to me, on the monday of a short week requesting real work to be done?' with a screencap from The Godfather.
@GordonGekko420/X

11.

Funny Thanksgiving meme, text reads, 'I drop the frozen turkey directly into a giant pot of boiling oil right?'
@alexflorias/X

12.

Advertisement

13.

Funny Thanksgiving meme, text reads, 'We doing the bare minimum all week' with a blurry photo of a Black woman laughing on the phone.
@BeSmoove7/X

14.

Advertisement
Funny Thanksgiving meme
@BeSmoove7/X

15.

Funny Thanksgiving meme, text reads, 'I would like to wish my Facebook Family and Friends A safe and Happy Thanksgiving Pass it on.' with images of leaves and turkeys in hats.
@cringeNOTbased/X

16.

Advertisement
'How to enjoy a nice quiet Holiday with your family this year.' with an image of a cherry pie being filled with Nyquil.
@cringeNOTbased/X

17.

Funny Thanksgiving meme
u/[deleted] via Reddit

18.

Advertisement
Funny Thanksgiving meme with text that reads, 'peaceful family event / Grandma's racist comments'
u/[deleted] via Reddit

19.

Funny Thanksgiving meme. Text reads, 'Mum: Let's all go around the table and say what we are thankful for! Me: I'm thankful for Big Titty Goth Girls. My family:' with a family photo of people around a table staring at the camera.
u/MrPython1996 via Reddit

20.

Advertisement
Funny Thanksgiving meme that says, 'Everybody: It's christmas time! Me who loves thanksgiving:' with an image of a turkey staring off to one side.
u/MrPython1996 via Reddit

21.

Funny Thanksgiving meme that reads, 'When you're four plates deep on Thanksgiving and Grandma says 'Smile for the camera handsome!'' with a picture of a fluffy pig.
u/LiveWithinYourMemes via Reddit

22.

Advertisement
Funny Thanksgiving meme with four panels: three pies and then a stick figure with 'YOU' over its face that says 'cutie pie'
u/LiveWithinYourMemes via Reddit

23.

Funny Thanksgiving meme of Squidward staring at SpongeBob and Patrick from a window. Text over him reads, 'Retail workers on Thanksgiving.' and on the others, 'Everyone else enjoying their Thanksgiving.'
u/youself20 via Reddit

24.

Advertisement
Funny Thanksgiving meme that reads, 'When the food is nasty but you ain't trying to hurt someone's feelings.' with a photo of a paper plate turned upside down in the trash can.
u/youself20 via Reddit

25.

Funny Thanksgiving meme
u/Gay-boiii via Reddit

26.

Advertisement
Funny Thanksgiving meme
u/Gay-boiii via Reddit

27.

Funny Thanksgiving meme
u/Gay-boiii via Reddit

28.

Advertisement
Funny Thanksgiving meme
u/MisterFyre via Reddit

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Advertisement

TAGS

Memes Thanksgiving
First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
The Daily Dot