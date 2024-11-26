Funny Thanksgiving memes have become a staple of the holiday season between Halloween and Christmas, offering humor to balance the stress of meal prep and large family gatherings. From playful jabs at overly ambitious cooking attempts to relatable takes on the chaos of large family dinners, these memes capture the lighter side of the holiday.

Thanksgiving memes are extremely varied in topic and relieve some of the stress for folks for whom a family or a food-oriented holiday can be difficult. There always seem to be high expectations of fancy, elaborate meals, which leads to mishaps such as people not researching how to deep fry a turkey.

According to USA Today, “an estimated 1,160 home cooking fires were reported to officials across the country on Thanksgiving Day 2021.” The day before Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving itself are the top days for cooking fires to occur in America, according to the article.

There is a lot of pressure involved in cooking for a larger-than-normal group of people, with the Pew Research Center saying that 26% of Americans participate in Thanksgiving meals of 10 or more people, 4% of which have over 20 attendees at the dinner table, either as families or for Friendsgiving gatherings.

Below are 28 of the funniest Thanksgiving memes, 2024 edition

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

I’d say locker room leader with reduced minutes while you nurture new talent however it is a week from one of the biggest games of the year, do you really want to make major lineup changes this late? https://t.co/1PlqMNpAPR — aries man (in live color) (@maleyearning) November 20, 2024

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

