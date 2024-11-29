Memes

‘Never beating the weird allegations’: Social media reacts to JD Vance portraying himself as Trump’s wife in Thanksgiving meme

“sharing a meme in Teams of me as my boss’s wife”

jd vance thanksgiving meme

A JD Vance Thanksgiving meme is on the table after the vice president-elect posted a Photoshopped image of himself as President-elect Donald Trump’s wife. In the altered version of the Normal Rockwell painting “Freedom from Want,” Vance’s head has been placed over that of the woman while her husband’s head is now that of a smiling Trump.

Norman Rockwell's 'Freedom from Want' Photoshopped to depict Donald Trump and J.D. Vance as the married couple with the turkey replaced by a U.S. electoral map.
@JDVance/X

On the platter, in place of a turkey, is an electoral map of the nation showing most counties in red. The soon-to-be leader of the U.S. Senate posted this image without comment on Thanksgiving Day as though it were a perfectly normal thing to do.

Fellas, is it gay?

The first thing every individual left of center in the U.S. and abroad wanted to point out about this post is that it’s coming from the same party that had fainting spells over drag queens and depictions of queer people in anything children might have access to. Isn’t this going to confuse the kids into getting gender reassignment surgeries at school?

Vance’s Thanksgiving post lends credence to the argument that the entire trans panic was, for much of the Republican party, an empty fearmongering tactic to ensure the loyalty of certain voters rather than anything they ever cared about. After all, dressing in drag is a storied right-wing tradition.

1.

2.

JD Vance Thanksgiving meme tweet reading 'This is gayer than blowing a dude.'
@KyleKulinski/X

3.

4.

JD Vance Thanksgiving meme tweet reading 'knows blanchard typology, did drag, portrays himself as the wife. americas first repper vp.'
@oraclemoder/X

5.

Not beating the weird allegations

Whether or not Vance or any other right-wing figure actually considers queer people a threat to morality or whether they’re all secretly dying to reveal their drag persona is harder to say for sure than the fact that these guys are weirder than ever. Democrats continue to point this out, though this strategy ultimately failed to win them much of anything this election.

More than weird, the post highlights how U.S. voters made history this month by electing their first terminally online vice president. Nobody who spends time on sites like 4chan should be surprised to see something like this coming from Vance’s social media accounts.

6.

7.

JD Vance Thanksgiving meme tweet reading 'done campaigning and yet still so unbelievably weird.'
@SarafinaChitika/X

8.

9.

JD Vance Thanksgiving meme tweet reading '
@KrangTNelson/X

10.

JD Vance Thanksgiving meme tweet reading 'i need several dissertations about this photo.'
More JD Vance Thanksgiving meme samples

11.

JD Vance Thanksgiving meme tweet reading 'what is it about trump that causes the men in his life to behave this way lmao.'
@mehdirhasan/X

12.

JD Vance Thanksgiving meme tweet reading 'Just realized this shows Trump and Vance as a married gay couple, and Vance is the feminine one.'
13.

JD Vance Thanksgiving meme tweet reading 'Look, nothing any of us can say is gonna beat the fact that he posted this himself.'
@Srirachachau/X

14.

JD Vance Thanksgiving meme tweet reading 'Sharing a meme in Teams of me as my boss's wife.'
15.

JD Vance Thanksgiving meme tweet reading 'JD Vance posting an image of himself as Trump’s wife, and also with a map that doesn’t show people he and Trump won by one of the lowest margins in American history.'
@TheRocketRalph/X

16.

JD Vance Thanksgiving meme tweet reading 'State sponsored problematic age gap yaoi.'
17.

JD Vance Thanksgiving meme tweet reading 'JD makes me appreciate that I grew up with a father in the house instead of a council of chainsmoking grandmas who made me do fashion shows in the living room.'
@Lowenaffchen/X

18.

JD Vance Thanksgiving meme tweet reading 'I’ve seen a lot of embarrassing behavior on this app, but I have never seen anything quite like this.'
19.

JD Vance Thanksgiving meme tweet reading 'he's not beating the agp allegations.'
@thefemiurge/X

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

