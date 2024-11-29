A JD Vance Thanksgiving meme is on the table after the vice president-elect posted a Photoshopped image of himself as President-elect Donald Trump’s wife. In the altered version of the Normal Rockwell painting “Freedom from Want,” Vance’s head has been placed over that of the woman while her husband’s head is now that of a smiling Trump.

On the platter, in place of a turkey, is an electoral map of the nation showing most counties in red. The soon-to-be leader of the U.S. Senate posted this image without comment on Thanksgiving Day as though it were a perfectly normal thing to do.

Fellas, is it gay?

The first thing every individual left of center in the U.S. and abroad wanted to point out about this post is that it’s coming from the same party that had fainting spells over drag queens and depictions of queer people in anything children might have access to. Isn’t this going to confuse the kids into getting gender reassignment surgeries at school?

Vance’s Thanksgiving post lends credence to the argument that the entire trans panic was, for much of the Republican party, an empty fearmongering tactic to ensure the loyalty of certain voters rather than anything they ever cared about. After all, dressing in drag is a storied right-wing tradition.

He is depict himself as a trad wife🏳️‍🌈? https://t.co/EUo8vQuknT pic.twitter.com/EfdA1mSeUp — nitocrisglazer (@nitocris_alter) November 29, 2024

The right: the left are cucks who don’t respect traditional marriage and want to change the definition of gender to fulfill their sick sexual fantasies.



Also the right: https://t.co/W6vTlgvuO2 — The Serfs (youtube.com/theserftimes) (@theserfstv) November 29, 2024 @KyleKulinski/X

This is the gayest shit I’ve ever seen and I’ve scissored before. https://t.co/vTP3wAfKqh — J U L E S (@tinycans) November 29, 2024 @oraclemoder/X

Not beating the weird allegations

Whether or not Vance or any other right-wing figure actually considers queer people a threat to morality or whether they’re all secretly dying to reveal their drag persona is harder to say for sure than the fact that these guys are weirder than ever. Democrats continue to point this out, though this strategy ultimately failed to win them much of anything this election.

More than weird, the post highlights how U.S. voters made history this month by electing their first terminally online vice president. Nobody who spends time on sites like 4chan should be surprised to see something like this coming from Vance’s social media accounts.

they’re never beating the weird allegations https://t.co/4iUaJ6WFHY — Young Democrats of America (@youngdems) November 29, 2024

the only funny part about all this is that trump has accidentally surrounded himself with a bunch of incredibly weird, terminally online guys and genuinely hates the idea that he’s got to put up with them all for the next four years https://t.co/ZUmpfEM9aS — one dozen rats in a pear tree (@PanasonicDX4500) November 29, 2024 @SarafinaChitika/X

More JD Vance Thanksgiving meme samples

