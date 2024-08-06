Elon Musk’s daughter flames him as ‘serial adulterer’ over newfound family man image

Elon Musk’s daughter dubbed him a “serial adulterer” after Musk responded to an old TV clip calling “all” his “boys happy.”

Vivian Wilson previously unloaded her thoughts on her father in the wake of a Daily Wire interview earlier this month where he said doctors and family “tricked” him into authorizing gender-affirming care for her when she was a teenager. He also said she died when she transitioned.

Wilson, who is 20, is trans.

Now, Wilson is firing back again, this time at a tweet yesterday about a television appearance he and Wilson’s mother, Justine Musk, did when Vivian and her brothers were young.

An X user shared the clip, saying Musk always made time for his family, to which Musk responded “all 5 boys super happy.”

Even though Elon Musk was super busy, he still made time for his family. Nothing is more important than family. pic.twitter.com/ioXhEFDUup — SMX 🇺🇸 (@iam_smx) August 4, 2024

Wilson objected to the idea that Musk was or is a good parent in a thread last night.

“It seems to me like you’re trying to rebuild your brand image as the ‘caring paternal father’ which I will not let go unchallenged,” Wilson wrote on Threads. “You just won’t stop lying about me in interviews, books, social media, etc.”

In a subsequent post, Wilson said Musk isn’t a “Western values/Christian family man,” but a “a serial adulterer who won’t stop fucking lying about [his] own children.” Since buying X and rolling back many of its hate speech policies, Musk positioned himself as a right-wing culture warrior fighting for traditional family values and free speech.

Musk has fathered 10 different children from at least three women, and been accused of sleeping with married women and sexually harassing employees.

Wilson also said Musk’s comments about her transition were obnoxious, stupid, and desperate—and that his statements about combatting climate change and colonizing Mars are lies.

“You single-handedly disillusioned me with how gullible we are as a species,” Wilson said, “because somehow people keep believing you for reasons that continue to evade me.”

When she was 18, Wilson changed her last name from Musk to her mother, Justine Musk’s, maiden name (Wilson). She also said she no longer wished to be related to Musk “in any way, shape, or form.”

Wilson has continued to diverge from her father with an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris and her rumored running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) for president via TikTok this morning. Musk endorsed former President Donald Trump last month.

“Y’all,” she wrote in the overlay text of a TikTok posted today. “HARRIS/WALZ FOR PRESIDENT 2024.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.