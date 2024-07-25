On Monday, Elon Musk said in an interview with the Daily Wire that his daughter, Vivian Wilson, is dead because she transitioned. He also said he was “tricked” into authorizing her to go on puberty blockers when she was under 18.

Wilson posted on Threads that she would publish a complete response to her father’s statements. But she still managed to fire off a number of rebuttals, including to a tweet where Musk said she was born “gay and slightly autistic,” which she said was false.

She also said, “I look pretty good for a dead bitch.”

In a video initially addressing Musk’s interview, Wilson said she’s doing well. Then, she tackled Musk’s tweet posted on Tuesday about her.

“[Vivian] was born gay and slightly autistic, two attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria,” Musk tweeted in response to a Gays Against Groomers post about the interview. “I knew that from when [she] was about 4 years old and [she] would pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was ‘fabulous!’, as well as [her] love of musicals & theatre. But [she] was not a girl.”

Xavier was born gay and slightly autistic , two attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria.



I knew that from when he was about 4 years old and he would pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was “fabulous!”, as well as his love of musicals & theatre.… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2024

Wilson said the funniest part of the whole interview was the “slightly autistic” tweet, which she also said was “entirely fake.”

“Literally none of this ever happened. Ever. I don’t even know where he got this from,” Wilson posted on Threads. “My best guess is that he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said ‘eh- good enough’ in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own fucking story.”

Yiannopoulis is a gay, far-right conservative commentator who used to work at Breitbart, the far-right news outlet once run by former Trump administration official Steve Bannon.

She also referred to Musk by the moniker “Adrian Dittman,” an X account that many believe is run by Musk and may have been a ding at his obsession with identity or refusal to use her name.

“Now that I’ve gained some traction reading Adrian Dittman to filth, I want to make one thing absolutely clear,” Wilson posted on Threads. “I disowned him, not the other way around.”

In 2022, Wilson changed her last name from Musk to her mother, Justine Wilson’s, last name. At the time, she said she no longer wished to be related to Musk “in any way, shape, or form.”

