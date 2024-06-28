President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump

Newsletter: The internet wanted to die after the first debate

Andrew Wyrich

Hello fellow web crawlers! 

Andrew here with a special edition of web_crawlr. 

As you might imagine, the internet was buzzing during the first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

There were a number of soundbites that set the internet off and our team was covering all of the memes and discourse

Some of the highlights included: How everyone hated everything they were watching the entire time, Biden saying Trump has the “morals of an alley cat,” the two candidates bickering about golf, Biden calling Trump a “sucker” and a “loser,” people being obsessed with Biden coughing, and more

But it can be tough to keep up with everything that happened, so we thought we’d give you a recap of the most important moments that blew up online. 

Take a look below.

— A.W. 

⚡ Biden/Trump Debate’s Most Viral Moments ⚡

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump
 🗳️ YIKES

In Body Image
Everyone wanted to die after watching that debate

It was bad.

🐈 ‘MORALS OF AN ALLEY CAT’ 

In Body Image
CNN/Youtube

Biden zing Trump over affairs, allegations: ‘You have morals of an alley cat’

In listing off Trump’s crimes while challenging his ethical fitness for office, Biden said he had “the morals of an alley cat.”

⛳ GOLF-ITICS

In Body Image
CNN/YouTube

Debate ends with two old men arguing about their golf scores

Trump bickered with Biden over the two men’s golf prowess after being questioned during the debate about their age and fitness for office.

👈 ‘YOU’RE THE SUCKER, YOU’RE THE LOSER’

In Body Image
CNN/Youtube

‘You’re the sucker’: Biden throws Trump’s infamous fallen troops comments back at him

Biden tore into Trump during CNN’s presidential debate Thursday, hurling Trump’s alleged words back at him. “You’re the sucker, you’re the loser!” Biden fumed.

🍬 ‘GET THE MAN A THROAT LOZENGE’

biden we beat medicare
CNN/Youtube

‘Get the man a throat lozenge’: Biden kicks off debate with clogged throat, scratchy voice

Biden started off the first 2024 debate against Trump with a cough and a scratchy voice, quickly becoming one of the first memes to emerge from the much-anticipated showdown.

🤨 HUH?

biden we beat medicare
CNN/Youtube

Biden baffles with ‘we finally beat Medicare’ comment

People weren’t sure what he meant.

🤳 Watch It

You can watch some of the viral moments below.

Andrew Wyrich

