As you might imagine, the internet was buzzing during the first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

There were a number of soundbites that set the internet off and our team was covering all of the memes and discourse.

Some of the highlights included: How everyone hated everything they were watching the entire time, Biden saying Trump has the “ morals of an alley cat ,” the two candidates bickering about golf , Biden calling Trump a “sucker” and a “loser,” people being obsessed with Biden coughing , and more .

But it can be tough to keep up with everything that happened, so we thought we’d give you a recap of the most important moments that blew up online.

🗳️ YIKES

It was bad .

🐈 ‘MORALS OF AN ALLEY CAT’

In listing off Trump’s crimes while challenging his ethical fitness for office, Biden said he had “ the morals of an alley cat .”

⛳ GOLF-ITICS

Trump bickered with Biden over the two men’s golf prowess after being questioned during the debate about their age and fitness for office.

👈 ‘YOU’RE THE SUCKER, YOU’RE THE LOSER’

Biden tore into Trump during CNN’s presidential debate Thursday, hurling Trump’s alleged words back at him. “ You’re the sucker, you’re the loser! ” Biden fumed.

🍬 ‘GET THE MAN A THROAT LOZENGE’

Biden started off the first 2024 debate against Trump with a cough and a scratchy voice, quickly becoming one of the first memes to emerge from the much-anticipated showdown.

🤨 HUH?

People weren’t sure what he meant .

