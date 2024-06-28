After a rocky start, President Joe Biden landed a zinger on former President Donald Trump while discussing the multiple cases of his involving sexual impropriety.

Trump recently was found guilty on 34 felony charges for paying off adult film star Stormy Daniels and found liable of sexual assault in a defamation case against E. Jean Carroll.

In listing off the cases while challenging Trump’s ethical fitness for office, Biden said he had “the morals of an alley cat.”

“How many billions of dollars do you owe in civil penalties for molesting a woman in public, for doing a whole range of things? Of having sex with a pornstar on the night, while your wife was pregnant? What are you talking about? You have the morals of an alley cat” Biden said.

"You had sex with a pornstar while your wife was pregnant… you have the morals of an alley cat"



Trump responded by denying the Daniels affair. “I didn’t have sex with a porn star.”

But Trump’s denial, something he’s repeatedly stated, was lost in the mix as Biden drew praise for his zinger against the former president.

“’YOU HAVE THE MORALS OF AN ALLEYCAT,’ Joe just won the debate,” concluded one person on X.

Others on social media were quick to commend the dig with GIFs of mic drops and alley cat memes.

“Game. Set. Match!!!” wrote another X user, before sharing an image of a Trump-like orange cat.

"You have the morals of an alley cat."



Biden’s team appeared well aware the zinger would draw attention and reposted the same line on X amid the debate.

