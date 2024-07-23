After calling for Secret Service director’s resignation, Trump base now wants her jailed

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned on Tuesday following a brutal bipartisan grilling by members of Congress on the agency’s response and handling of the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

While fans of Trump have called on her to resign in the weeks following the assassination effort, suddenly the announcement wasn’t enough. Now, they want her jailed.

Members of both parties berated Cheatle during Monday’s congressional hearing, in which she admitted “we failed” in protecting Trump but simultaneously evaded answering members’ questions.

Cheatle’s hearing display prompted a number of lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and the Oversight Committee’s top Republican and Democrat, to call for her resignation. Others, such as, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) announced impeachment plans.

“During the Oversight hearing today, Cheatle admitted the assassination attempt against President Trump was preventable, and as the Director of the United States Secret Service, she is ultimately responsible,” Mace wrote on Monday.

As the articles of impeachment loomed, Cheatle resigned on Tuesday, according to reports from multiple outlets.

While Cheatle’s decision fulfills the demands of many members of Congress, some right-wingers online are not satisfied by Cheatle’s departure alone.

“Kim Cheatle is resigning her position,” wrote one person on X. “This is not enough. Not even close to being enough. We need criminal charges.”

“Resigning isn’t enough,” echoed another right-wing commentator. “Both Kim Cheatle and [Homeland Security Secretary] Alejandro Mayorkas need to be arrested and criminally charged. Crimes have been committed.”

“It’s not enough for Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign,” another right-winger remarked. “She and her boss Open Borders Traitor Alejandro Mayorkas MUST be criminally charged, prosecuted, and jailed.”

“She should be tried for criminal negligence. AT THE BARE MINIMUM,” concurred another account.

Someone else theorized: “Her resignation is NOT a victory. It’s meant to shut this down. Answers must be had.”

The prospect of criminal charges is supported by some Republican members of Congress, including Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), who called for perjury charges in the wake of Cheatle’s testimony.

And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) voiced her support for the idea on Tuesday as well.

“Cheatle has resigned, but she may face criminal investigations for her role on 7/13 & her response in the days after,” Greene said.

