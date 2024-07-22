‘Go back to guarding Doritos’: Furious lawmakers tear into, curse out Secret Service director at hearing

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) unleashed an expletive-laden tirade against Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on Monday during a House Oversight Committee hearing on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

A visibly frustrated Mace accused Cheatle of being “full of shit” after the Secret Service director was unable to answer a series of questions regarding the events of that day, where Trump was shot in the ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“You’re full of shit today,” Mace said. “You’re just being completely dishonest…”

Before she finished her sentence, Mace was briefly interrupted by other committee members who accused her of being inappropriate.

“We have to maintain decorum in this committee,” said Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.).

Mace was able to finish her remarks by again stating that Cheatle was “being dishonest or lying” before accusing her of “dodging” questions.

“These are important questions that the American people want answers to, and you’re just dodging, and talking around it in generalities,” Mace added.

Mace, who also asked Cheatle whether she would be willing to resign then and there, was widely applauded by conservatives for her remarks. Some liberals, however, accused her of being “nasty.”

Another Republican, Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas) also lashed into Cheatle, saying she should go back to guarding “Doritos,” referencing Cheatle’s previous employment.

But it wasn’t just Mace and Republicans who were upset. Democratic politicians also grilled Cheatle over the agency’s failure to secure Trump’s rally.

“You’re not making this easy for us,” said Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio) after Cheatle was unable to answer numerous questions.

During her opening remarks, Cheatle described the attempted assassination of Trump as “the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades.” Cheatle later added that it would likely take the agency two months to complete its initial investigation into the matter.

The would-be assassin, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot and killed after opening fire on the former president.

