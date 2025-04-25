‘Fascist playbook’: FBI arrest of judge sparks furious backlash

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel on Friday announced the arrest of Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan on charges of obstruction, alleging she helped an undocumented migrant evade arrest.

Patel wrote that Dugan “intentionally misdirected federal agents” away from Eduardo Flores-Ruiz in the courthouse last week, which allowed “the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest.”

Flores-Ruiz, a Mexican migrant, is facing three misdemeanor battery counts.

“Thankfully our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public,” Patel added.

Just NOW, the FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction — after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week.



The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel confirmed Dugan’s arrest Friday, with a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service in Washington stating that she is being charged with two federal felony counts of obstruction and concealing an individual.

Dugan’s arrest has spurred heated backlash online, with critics arguing the arrest of a judge by federal officials amounts to something out of a “fascist playbook.”

“Arresting judges for things they do or say in their official capacity seems… problematic. As in, fascist repression problematic,” condemned someone else.

“The first test case,” warned a critic.

“This isn’t justice. It’s a warning shot: obey, or get cuffed,” raged another post.

“Seems mighty fashy to me,” mused one ResistLib account on X. “Where are all of those people who were screeching about ‘weaponized government’ under Biden?”

“We are past the point of regular politics here, this is a full blown authoritarian grab,” hollered someone else.

But right-wingers are singing a different tune, praising it as one step in the crusade against “corrupt” and “radical” judges issuing decisions curtailing the White House’s efforts.

“Way to go, Kash. We need more of this. Corrupt judges have to go,” commended one supporter.

“We want more!! Keep them coming!!” pleaded someone else.

