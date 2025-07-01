“New frontiers of grifting”: Trump’s new golden perfume bottles trashed by critics as “embarrassing”

President Donald Trump’s latest product launch is a fragrance line (yes, really), and it’s drawing mockery from critics who call it “embarrassing.” Marketed with slogans like “smells like winning,” Trump’s “Victory 45-47” colognes come in gold statuette bottles modeled after him and sell for as much as $249. On Truth Social, the president implied the Trump Fragrances smell like “Winning, Strength, and Success.” Detractors, however, see it as yet another self-enriching grift designed to milk MAGA loyalty for profit.

Trump Fragrances: The smell of winning

On June 30, 2025, Trump posted images of golden statuette bottles in his likeness while announcing his latest fragrance line and newest cash grab from his MAGA followers.

“Trump Fragrances are here,” he wrote. “They’re called ‘Victory 45-47’ because they’re all about Winning, Strength, and Success—For men and women. Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!”

Each 100 ml bottle sells for $249, unless you buy more than one at a time, in which case you get a $50 discount on the first and second. The statuette bottles are pegged as “limited edition.”

You can also get cheaper bottles in normal shapes for $199 each that feature an image of Trump with his fist in the air, labeled “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT.” Other items, such as those titled “Victory Cologne” for men and “Victory Perfume” for women, have already sold out.

Trump manages to get around pesky legal issues like the Emoluments Clause by claiming that he’s not personally profiting from things like this, despite him personally promoting them. The Trump Fragrances website includes a disclaimer to this effect.

“Trump Fragrances are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals,” it reads. “GetTrumpFragrances.com is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign.”

Critics say the perfume is as embarrassing as it is expensive

Legality aside, neither the President nor the people hawking products in his image can escape the jeers of the left.

I’m sorry—but it is very difficult to maintain a high opinion of anyone who thinks this is fitting conduct for the President of the United States.



He embarrasses the country and makes his supporters look like fools every single day. pic.twitter.com/ci62xlyqnw — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) July 1, 2025

“I’m sorry—but it is very difficult to maintain a high opinion of anyone who thinks this is fitting conduct for the President of the United States,” said @HeathMayo. “He embarrasses the country and makes his supporters look like fools every single day.”

The men’s workwear guy on Twitter, meanwhile, asked: “Sometimes a fragrance can be expensive because it contains certain ingredients or involve artisanal, small-batch production. But with no note breakdown or even a description of the scent, what justifies this price?”

Trump released a $250 fragrance (one for women, one for men).



Sometimes a fragrance can be expensive because it contains certain ingredients or involve artisanal, small-batch production. But with no note breakdown or even a description of the scent, what justifies this price? pic.twitter.com/2yTJOckJ3z — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 1, 2025

X user @SarahLongwell25 simply wrote, “It’s too embarrassing for words.”

It’s too embarrassing for words. pic.twitter.com/OcQEKYbsug — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) July 1, 2025

Those who treat their favored politicians with a little less fanatical devotion continue to struggle with the concept of buying this type of presidential merchandise.

“Trump could piss in a bottle and MAGA cultists would buy it,” predicted @1stPragmatist. “I lack sufficient words to describe that level of stupidity.”

“I can understand folks who have rational political opinions that differ from my own.”

“I can’t understand folks who worship a ‘personality.’”

Even a co-host of Fox News’ “The Five” took issue with the Donald Trump perfume. Jessica Tarlov brought up real political issues in her dissent.

16 million Americans are about to lose their healthcare, but go buy my gross perfume… https://t.co/U2XSdmGwXS — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) July 1, 2025

“16 million Americans are about to lose their healthcare, but go buy my gross perfume,

she said.

