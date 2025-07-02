Trump laughs at migrant detention camp “Alligator Alcatraz,” sparking outrage

A viral image of President Donald Trump and other Republican leaders smiling in front of metal cages at a new immigration detention facility in the Florida Everglades has sparked widespread backlash. “Alligator Alcatraz” is a compound in the swamps designed to house thousands of migrants awaiting deportation. But its remote location and tent structures, amid the hurricane season, have led critics to compare it to a modern-day concentration camp. The image of GOP leaders laughing on-site intensified concerns about the facility’s human rights implications.

What exactly is “Alligator Alcatraz”?

“Alligator Alcatraz” is the nickname for a newly constructed immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades. Built on a repurposed runway near Miccosukee and Seminole tribal land, the facility is set to house up to five thousand people awaiting deportation.

Although officials stated that the center was necessary to ease overcrowding at the border, many have criticized its location and design. Rows of metal cages sit beneath large tents in a swampy area that is known for alligator sightings and hurricane activity.

Despite growing criticism, Republican leaders defended the project. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called it an “effective” solution during Tuesday’s tour alongside Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.



“I hope my phone rings off the hook from governors calling and saying, ‘How can we do what Florida just did?’” Noem said of the facility.

Why are people calling Alligator Alcatraz a concentration camp?

The nickname “Alligator Alcatraz” isn’t just about the swamp, it’s also about the symbolism. The cages, tents, and remote location have drawn comparisons to historical internment sites and, more severely, concentration camps. Almost to the point that it should be called Alligator Auschwitz, according to some on social media.

Critics argue that housing vulnerable people in isolated, flood-prone terrain amounts to cruelty. The facility’s resemblance to a prison, complete with fencing and guarded perimeters, has only fueled these comparisons.

Folks on social media emphasized the inhumanity of placing families in metal enclosures surrounded by natural predators. Additionally, hurricane season is in full swing. Many questioned how safe a tent-based facility in a marsh could truly be, especially during severe weather events.

Trump, DeSantis, and Noem appear unfazed during facility visit

On July 1, President Trump toured the facility with DeSantis and Noem. The trio walked past rows of cages inside oversized tents while press and security followed.

During the visit, Trump briefly spoke to reporters about the immigration plan. “We’re surrounded by miles of treacherous swampland and the only way out is, really, deportation,” Trump said. He went on to say, “This is an amazing thing that they’ve done here.” Footage from the tour was broadcast live, and that’s where the viral moment began.

He also insinuated that former President Joe Biden would have put Trump in a deportation camp, saying, “Biden wanted me in here, that son of a b*tch.”

Trump in front of the migrant cages at DeSantis’s camp: “Biden wanted me in here, that son of a bitch.” pic.twitter.com/CwCAEN57PM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2025

A screenshot taken from the broadcast shows Trump and his team laughing while standing in front of one of the cage units. The image quickly spread online, drawing intense backlash from across the political spectrum.

Notably, when Trump was asked about the timeframe he expected detainees to stay in the facility, he instead spoke about how much he loved the state.

REPORTER: Is there an expected timeframe that detainees will stay here? Days, weeks, month?TRUMP: I’m gonna spend a lot. This is my home state. I love it. I’ll spend a lot of time here. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-07-01T17:00:53.797Z

Social media reacts to Alligator Alcatraz

Social media lit up with fury after the image went viral. Folks slammed the moment as tone-deaf and emblematic of a broader disregard for human rights.

“Alligator Alcatraz is tents in a Florida Marsh during hurricane season & these people are f*cking laughing, joking & selling merchandise for the people they plan to put here,” one person tweeted. “THESE ARE HUMAN LIVES. I hate this party. I hate them! Karma I don’t know here you are, but for f*cks sakes, we need you.”

Another person wrote, “Ah yes let’s do a photo op in front of the cages and have a little laugh….disgusting.”

Ah yes let’s do a photo op in front of the cages and have a little laugh….disgusting pic.twitter.com/3EBU4X0HD9 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 1, 2025

