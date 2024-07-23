Google searches for ‘Is Biden dead?’ spike as furious rumors percolate

Google searches asking whether President Joe Biden is dead are surging this week after his decision to bow out of the 2024 presidential race.

The searches, which began seeing a noticeable increase on Monday, coincide with an explosion of conspiracy theories regarding Biden’s health.

Prior to revealing that he would no longer be running for a second term on Sunday, an announcement which spurred conspiracy theories as well, Biden admitted to catching COVID-19 on Wednesday of last week.

Is Joe Biden dead?

White House Physician Kevin O’Connor said on Monday that Biden was recovering and still performing his official duties. But a lack of any public appearances in six days allowed rumors to fester.

Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, for example, is claiming that Biden is actually on his deathbed and may only have days to live.

“Biden has been dying, and he is dying rather quickly,” Loomer says.

🚨



BREAKING:



🚨🚨Joe Biden @JoeBiden is dying and final preparations are being made for him.🚨🚨



He was supposed to leave Delaware today, but his health has deteriorated.



Due to his accelerated decline, Joe Biden has cancelled nine trips that were scheduled for the next two… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 23, 2024

Loomer’s unfounded theory stems from her previous claim on July 5 that Biden suffered a “medical emergency” while aboard Air Force One that the White House covered up.

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk is pushing a similar claim that Biden suffered a catastrophic medical problem on July 17 that resulted in him canceling a speech in Las Vegas. Kirk alleges that the White House used the COVID diagnosis to cover up the unknown medical emergency.

Got a weird lead on a story that people should look into. I got a call from a source close to Las Vegas Metro. The official story was that Joe Biden's trip was cut short last week due to COVID. However, according to this source, US Secret Service informed LV Metro that there was… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 22, 2024

Biden, posters in the Kirk and Loomer orbit claim, may have suffered a stroke-like event, necessitating his withdrawal from the 2024 race, which he long refused to leave.

It’s not just prominent conspiracy theorists pushing such claims. Former Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn also suggested on X that Biden is likely dead.

“Anyone else think Biden is dead?” asked Cawthorn.

Anyone else think Biden is dead? — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) July 22, 2024

The rumor led conspiracy theorists to latch onto every possible clue that they think gives credence to their belief.

Another user shared a picture of a flag at half-mast outside of the Capitol, insinuating Biden was secretly dead.

“BREAKING: The fence is going back up at the Capitol and the flag has been lowered,” the user wrote. “What is happening??”

BREAKING: The fence is going back up at the Capitol and the flag has been lowered.



What is happening?? pic.twitter.com/gm9Zu06Gwy — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) July 22, 2024

I Community Note points out that the flag is at half-mast for the death of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas). Not only that, the image used in the post is actually from 2021.

Even though Biden made a phone call on Monday to Vice President Kamala Harris, who he has endorsed, conservatives are changing the narrative.

Right-wing commentator Benny Johnson on Tuesday shared a clip of Harris speaking with Biden at her new campaign headquarters. Johnson and his followers think Harris nearly admitted that the call was a “recording,” while others believe Biden’s voice was produced by artificial intelligence (AI). The claim is unsurprising since many online claimed an interview Biden gave to MSNBC earlier this month was AI.

“Joe, I know you're still on the rec— call…”



pic.twitter.com/fW3gGqMvcj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 22, 2024

Aside from the search spikes on Google, social media platforms are seeing indications of the conspiracy theory, too.

Hashtags on X such as #ProofOfLife demand that Biden reveal himself to the public. Another trending topic on X simply asks, “Where’s Joe.”

While conspiracy theories have been the norm for America in recent years, misinformation has seemingly hit an all-time high following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Biden will reportedly return to the White House today.

