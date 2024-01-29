Vivek Ramaswamy says NFL will fix Super Bowl so Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce can campaign for Biden as ‘world champions’

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy made a Super Bowl prediction in the wake of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game.

But unlike some Xs and Os breakdowns, Ramaswamy based his guess on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce—her boyfriend and Chiefs tight end—theorizing that the Chiefs would win the Super Bowl to set up “a major presidential endorsement … from an artificially culturally propped-up couple.”

“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month,” Ramaswamy wrote Monday morning. “And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months.”

Both Swift and Kelce have become frequent targets of conservatives due to Kelce’s promotion of the COVID-19 vaccine and Swift’s encouragement to her fans to register to vote.

Swift is also a Democrat, and though she has generally shied away from political endorsements she declared that she would vote for President Joe Biden in 2020 because “under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

Ramaswamy’s self-described “wild speculation” was quickly mocked on social media, with one user quipping that the “NFL made Lamar Jackson throw a ball into triple coverage down 10 points just so that the deep state liberals could score a big endorsement.”

“It’s barely 9am and we already have Taylor Swift Truther conspiracies!” responded Alyssa Farah Griffin.

As Ramaswamy petered in the polls in the Republican primary, he further embraced right-wing narratives and conspiracies, calling the Jan. 6 Capitol riot a false flag attack.

If it were to play out though, it’s unclear how much bump Biden would get from the Chiefs winning a Super Bowl and endorsing him in 2024. Kelce has already won two Super Bowls, and Swift might be the most famous person on the planet.

But right-wingers endorsed it, pushing for the San Francisco 49ers in an effort to stop World War 3.

“For 2 weeks, 99% of America will be 49ers fans but in return you MUST defeat the Chiefs. If you don’t, Mr. Pfizer and his girlfriend are going to tour the country as ‘world champions’ helping elect Joe Biden,” read one claim.

It’s also not the first time a Swift psyop conspiracy has been floated by conservatives. Earlier in January, a Fox News segment promoted the ongoing conspiracy theory.

“When she posted the link to the Vote.org, it’s like hundreds of thousands of young Taylor Swift fans all of a sudden registered to vote,” host Jesse Watters said. “I wonder who got to her from the White House or from wherever. Who makes that initial handshake?”