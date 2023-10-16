‘I’m going through my Reputation era’: George Santos reveals his favorite Taylor Swift song

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) revealed his taste in music on Sunday—and indicated that he may be a bit of a Swiftie.

Asked by a social media user what his favorite Taylor Swift song is, the freshman congressman replied, “Bad Blood.”

“Don’t judge me. I’m going through my Reputation era,” he added.

… bad blood. Don’t judge me. I’m going through my Reputation era. — Rep. George Santos (@RepSantosNY03) October 14, 2023

The post came in response to a separate social media user who figured out that Santos was listening to “Bops Goin Brazy” by TYGA when he screen-recorded a video of him yelling about an anti-Israel protester who accosted him on Capitol Hill on Friday.

“The gentleman back there is a terrorist sympathizer that has no business in this building,” Santos can be heard saying in the video.

Santos responded to the post about him listening to TYGA, writing: “Song’s fire. I do indeed have my ops going crazy. Thank you for pointing this out.”

Song’s fire.



I do indeed have my ops going crazy.



Thank you for pointing this out. https://t.co/dyCmN5fE8l — Rep. George Santos (@RepSantosNY03) October 13, 2023

In yet another post about his music taste on Sunday, Santos also recommended Ken Carson’s new album “A Great Chaos.”

Santos previously hinted at his music taste in July, when he complimented Cher as “immortal.”

“I like her music and her acting,” Santos wrote at the time. “Hate her politics, but lucky us she’s just entertainment and I’m here for it.”

Santos has been embroiled in controversy as he refuses to step down while facing 23 counts related to fraud. Ten of those charges were brought by federal prosecutors last week.

“As alleged, Santos is charged with stealing people’s identities and making charges on his own donors’ credit cards without their authorization, lying to the FEC and, by extension, the public about the financial state of his campaign,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement. “Santos falsely inflated the campaign’s reported receipts with non-existent loans and contributions that were either fabricated or stolen.”

Santos has previously said that he won’t resign because it should be up to the voters in his district whether he continues to represent them.

A Newsday/Siena College poll released in January of voters in his district found that 78% thought he should resign, including 71% of Republicans.